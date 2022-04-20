Officer dragged by vehicle shoots driver dead in rural Northern California, CHP says

A driver ran over a California Highway Patrol officer, who then fatally shot the driver Tuesday morning in rural Northern California, authorities said.

The incident began about 9:30 a.m. near the town of Linda in Yuba County when officers were looking for a reported stolen vehicle, CHP Yuba-Sutter spokesman Officer Brian Danielson said.

"We had an officer go out with a vehicle, made contact with a driver. The driver reversed it and caught the officer in the door," Danielson said.

While caught in the door of the suspect vehicle, the officer fired at the suspect with his duty firearm, striking him. The vehicle then collided into a nearby fence, Danielson said.

Other responding officers attempted life-saving measures on the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Danielson said.

The CHP officer was taken to a hospital with injuries Danielson described as "moderate."

The identity of the deceased suspect has not yet been released, pending notification of family. Danielson described the involved vehicle as a green sedan.

Danielson said no shots were fired by the suspect and that the CHP officer was not hit by gunfire.

The CHP, Yuba County sheriff's deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene, according to Yuba County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Leslie Williams. Williams said the scene and investigation remained very active as of 10:15 a.m.