Officers rule fatal crash into Santa Rosa homeless encampment deliberate attack

Santa Rosa police investigators on Wednesday concluded that the driver of a car that plowed into a Santa Rosa homeless encampment and killed a woman late Tuesday did so deliberately following an argument with another man.

The woman died at the Roberts Avenue camp, just off Sebastopol Avenue in Roseland. She had to be pulled by firefighters from beneath the car used in the suspected attack. Authorities have not identified her, but several camp residents described her as a loving mother and daughter.

She may have just been at the wrong place at the wrong time — standing with the man who had been in the prior altercation with the driver — according to the preliminary police account.

The driver fled the crash on foot. Police identified him as Clifford Adams, a 53-year-old man, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said. His whereabouts were unknown.

Police determined there had been an argument between Adams and another man before Adams got in his car and crashed it into the encampment. Witnesses told of an argument and possibly even a shooting before the crash, but officers later ruled out the shooting.

Adams was not a resident of the camp, Mahurin said. The man he argued with was.

Both men left the encampment after the argument. Adams later returned in a vehicle and saw the man standing with the woman outside a tent, Mahurin said.

“Mr. Adams drove back onto Roberts Avenue, saw the male and accelerated his vehicle towards them,” Mahurin said. He added that while police believed the man was a target, they were still investigating whether the woman also was a target or whether she was bystander.

Police do not believe the encampment itself was a target.

The man was struck in the leg and was taken to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Police believed he sustained his non life-threatening injuries from the crash and not from the earlier fight, the cause of which was unknown, Mahurin said.

Investigators determined the crash was deliberate through interviewing witnesses and through crime scene evidence, Mahurin said.

The crash was reported to Redcom, Sonoma County’s fire and ambulance dispatch center, at 9:48 p.m. at Sebastopol Road and Roberts Avenue. The woman appeared to be dead by the time first responders arrived, Mahurin said.

The homeless encampment consisted of around a dozen tents. Residents of the encampment stood vigil, many of them crying, as police investigated the crash on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old man who identified himself as DJ, said the deceased woman had protected him when he was newly homeless several years ago. “I don’t cry about many people on the streets but I actually cried about her,” DJ said.

Another camp resident expressed anguish at the violence that led to her death. “She was a wonderful person. She always had a smile on her face no matter what,” said the man, who did not give his name.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact the police through their online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

Some people at the relatively small encampment had been living there since Sonoma County Regional Parks broke up a nearby encampment on the Joe Rodota Trail about a month ago.

Staff writer Nashelly Chavez contributed to this report.

