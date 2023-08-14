Woman detained after armed person reported near Rohnert Park grocery store
Rohnert Park and Sonoma County public safety officials detained a woman Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a person with a gun in the vicinity of the FoodMaxx store on Rohnert Park Expressway.
Around 3:45 p.m. the woman, who was handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher, was placed in an ambulance.
At 1:37 p.m. Monday a civilian reported a woman carrying a gun and two knives on the West Copeland Creek Trail which runs along the Laguna de Santa Rosa behind the FoodMaxx in the Rohnert Park shopping plaza.
The first officer arrived at 1:41 p.m., according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.
Rohnert Park police, Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol were on scene Monday afternoon. The county’s hostage negotiation was expected on scene and helicopters and more patrol vehicles continued to arrive around 3:30 p.m.
“This person is down in the creek area and we’re trying to get the person out safely,” said Tim Mattos, Rohnert Park’s public safety director. “We’re using every means possible.”
Police confirmed the woman had a gun because they saw one in her waistband, Mattos said.
The woman, who is known to police and identified herself, was alone and as of 3:03 p.m. no one had been injured, Lt. Matt Snodgrass told a reporter at the scene.
As events unfolded officials asked people to avoid the area.
“We’re asking people to stay out of the area so the officers can concentrate on what they’re doing out there,” Mattos said.
The FoodMaxx remains open.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Emma Murphy
County government, politics reporter
The decisions of Sonoma County’s elected leaders and those running county government departments impact people’s lives in real, direct ways. Your local leaders are responsible for managing the county’s finances, advocating for support at the state and federal levels, adopting policies on public health, housing and business — to name a few — and leading emergency response and recovery.
As The Press Democrat’s county government and politics reporter, my job is to spotlight their work and track the outcomes.
Paulina Pineda
Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park city reporter
Decisions made by local elected officials have some of the biggest day-to-day impacts on residents, from funding investments in roads and water infrastructure to setting policies to address housing needs and homelessness. As a city reporter, I want to track those decisions and how they affect the community while also highlighting areas that are being neglected or can be improved.
