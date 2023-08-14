Woman detained after armed person reported near Rohnert Park grocery store

Rohnert Park and Sonoma County public safety officials detained a woman Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a person with a gun in the vicinity of the FoodMaxx store on Rohnert Park Expressway.

Around 3:45 p.m. the woman, who was handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher, was placed in an ambulance.

At 1:37 p.m. Monday a civilian reported a woman carrying a gun and two knives on the West Copeland Creek Trail which runs along the Laguna de Santa Rosa behind the FoodMaxx in the Rohnert Park shopping plaza.

The first officer arrived at 1:41 p.m., according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Rohnert Park police, Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol were on scene Monday afternoon. The county’s hostage negotiation was expected on scene and helicopters and more patrol vehicles continued to arrive around 3:30 p.m.

“This person is down in the creek area and we’re trying to get the person out safely,” said Tim Mattos, Rohnert Park’s public safety director. “We’re using every means possible.”

Police confirmed the woman had a gun because they saw one in her waistband, Mattos said.

The woman, who is known to police and identified herself, was alone and as of 3:03 p.m. no one had been injured, Lt. Matt Snodgrass told a reporter at the scene.

As events unfolded officials asked people to avoid the area.

“We’re asking people to stay out of the area so the officers can concentrate on what they’re doing out there,” Mattos said.

The FoodMaxx remains open.

Check back for updates on this developing story.