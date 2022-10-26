The death of popular Santa Rosa chef Rob Reyes has officially been ruled an accident, caused by blunt force trauma to the chest, according to a report released Tuesday by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Reyes, 52, was riding his bicycle Aug. 23 along the West County Regional Trail in Graton with a group of friends from the La Rosa restaurant, which he co-owned. He suffered injuries when he struck a bollard on the trail and was pronounced dead at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The report, conducted by a forensic pathologist with the coroner’s office, said Reyes died when “he crashed his bicycle into a bollard on a walking path near a roadway and struck his chest” at 4:11 p.m.

The manner of his death caused uproar among the bicycling community as people said the bollards on the trail were not safe and should be removed. Some stepped forward to describe their own injuries from hitting the poles.

As a result, Healdsburg Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley, a bicycling advocate, called for the bollards’ removal or replacement.

The county Department of Regional Parks responded by painting the bollards with fresh yellow paint and striping them with reflective tape following a Sept. 21 meeting with the county’s Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. Members of the bicycling community attended the meeting and spoke, including Eris Weaver, executive director of the Santa Rosa-based advocacy group Sonoma County Bike Coalition.

The county also refreshed or added new asphalt striping around the bollards on the west county trail, as well as on the Joe Rodota Trail. Similar work, a county spokesperson said, is planned for the Hunter Creek and Colgan Creek trails.

Some in the bicycling community, however, said the painting and reflective tape was not enough and that the metal poles, which the county installed to prevent vehicles from driving on the bike paths, should be removed.

“I avoid the word ‘accident’ when talking about collisions, crashes, etc.,” said Weaver in response to the report. “The word ‘accident’ implies that nothing could be done to prevent it.

*If that unnecessary bollard wasn't there ... he couldn’t have hit it.

If that bollard had been properly painted, striped etc. ... Possibly he wouldn’t have hit it.

If that bollard had been collapsible ... even if he hit it, he wouldn’t have died.

Imagine if there were metal bollards down the stripe dividing VEHICLE lanes. Would drivers put up with that?“

