Official: Fire at Santa Rosa apartment development caused by light bulb

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 10, 2022, 11:32AM
A fire that caused about $30,000 in damage last week at a partially built Santa Rosa apartment complex was sparked by a light bulb that was touching a piece of wood, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The bulb was part of a row of construction string lights at the Pullman Lofts development on Wilson and West Ninth streets near Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square, said Paul Lowenthal, the department’s division chief fire marshal.

It was in contact with wood siding in a hallway at the construction site and the heat caused the wood to ignite, Lowenthal said.

Investigators determined that the fire’s cause was accidental. Normally such bulbs used at construction sites are covered by cages, according to Lowenthal.

The fire was reported at about 6 p.m. on Feb. 4.

A construction crew was in the process of framing the 50-unit apartment complex on the day of the blaze, fire officials said.

Work on the development, which is run by Phoenix Development Co. LLC, began in March.

