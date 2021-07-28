Subscribe

Official: Fire next to Ukiah hospital was arson

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 28, 2021, 10:51AM

A Monday afternoon grass fire that ignited next to a Ukiah hospital was started by an arsonist, according to fire officials.

The blaze, reported around 5:30 p.m., started in a field at the Pear Tree Shopping Center next to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley on Hospital Drive, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority said.

Fire officials investigated the source of the blaze and “all accidental causes were eliminated,” Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham said on Wednesday.

Authorities have not identified an arson suspect but “we have a couple of leads and some persons of interest,” Buckingham said. He declined to describe what investigators found at the scene that led them to label the fire as arson, citing the active investigation.

The fire burned about 1/8 of an acre. Firefighters put it out within 15 minutes, according to Buckingham. No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

