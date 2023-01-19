Multiple large boulders fell on Highway 116 between Monte Rio and Duncans Mills blocking a portion of the roadway Thursday, according to authorities.

The rockslide started about 9:30 a.m. and temporarily closed both lanes of the roadway, according to the Caltrans Quickmap.

The Monte Rio Fire Protection District responded to the scene, cleared the rocks from one lane in about 15 minutes and reopened it, said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

Large landslide/rockslide blocking Highway 116 west or Monte Rio, Thursday morning. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/4xLOm0Oycs — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 19, 2023

Monte Rio Fire and Caltrans is continuing to remove rocks and directing traffic around the slide into Thursday afternoon.

Baxman said the slide was about 75 to 100 yards of material, mainly composed of rocks with a few trees and next to no mud.

“There were rocks the size of a small car,” Baxman said.

The slide came after storm rolled through Sonoma County overnight, dropping about 0.4 inches of rain near Monte Rio, according to the National Weather Service.

Baxman said he believes the rockslide was caused by a loosening of the rock face due to the weeks of recent rain.

The area has seen multiple small slides and trees that have snapped in the past few weeks due to the wet weather. This slide is the biggest Baxman has seen this season.

Caltrans was also working to clean up multiple slides along River Road Thursday afternoon.

