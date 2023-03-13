As yet another atmospheric river is set to hit Sonoma County, officials are asking residents to use the day to prepare for expected heavy rain and winds.

The North Bay will see light scattered storms throughout the day Monday. Moderate to heavier rain is expected to move in Monday night and continue through Wednesday morning, said Warren Blier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

“This is the calm, winds are light,” Blier said of Monday’s weather. “It’s the time to get prepared.”

The next system is expected to drop up to 6 inches of rain on the wettest portions of Sonoma County and bring wind gusts up to 60 mph at high elevations and at the coast.

The weather service issued a high wind warning for 11 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Wednesday for the Bay Area and Central Coast, in anticipation of 20 to 35 mph winds with gusts around 45 mph in the Sonoma County valleys, Blier said. A flood watch will be in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday night in multiple areas, including the North Bay interior mountains and the Sonoma Coast.

“It’s a strong storm,” Blier said.

With soils already softened due to storms from earlier this winter and the past few days, multiple downed trees are expected, said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

“I do fully expect that we will have a number of trees down into power lines,” he said. “Residents should prepare for both short and long term power outages.”

“The rain and winds will kind of deliver two punches,” Lowenthal added.

Some other weather hazards expected are rapid rises of creeks and streams and flooded roadways.

Lowenthal said some of the ways residents can prepare for the incoming storm is by making sure gutters and storm drains are clear, charging up devices in advance of possible power failures and pulling together items in the event of evacuations.

“We are hoping that people take today to make any last preparations,” he said.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department will also have its eye during the coming storm on a portion of land on a hillside near Cooper Drive, which slid into about six properties and prompted the red-tagging of two of them Sunday. The two were deemed uninhabitable not just because of damage already caused but because of instability above them, Lowenthal said.

Firefighters also cut and removed a portion of a fence that was being pushed by the slide and had punctured one of the homes.

The department has been monitoring the area since early January, during the onslaught of rain storms. However, the land movement “escalated” the last few days, Lowenthal said.

While the slippage is slow-moving, the area stirring is so big that it could potentially speed up and cause some damage.

“It’s a pretty large mass that obviously had a lot of rain behind it,” Lowenthal said. “That’s what the concern is, is what the rain could potentially do to it.”

To minimize further movement, sand bags and large plastic tarps were placed in the area. The department is already in contact with neighbors in the area who have damaged properties or fences but do not face as high of a risk as the red-tagged properties.

This story will be updated.

