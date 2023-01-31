Officials identify body found in Rohnert Park creek

Authorities identified the 52-year-old man whose body was discovered Friday at a Rohnert Park creek

Rohnert Park resident George La Force was discovered in Hinebaugh Creek near Commerce Boulevard Friday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Foul play is not suspected in his death, officials said.

Just after 8 a.m. Friday, officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety responded to a call about a man lying on his back in the creek beneath an overpass.

Police and and medical personnel declared the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Detective Kevin Escher at 707-588-3542 and refer to Case 23-0338.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi