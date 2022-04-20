Subscribe

Officials identify girl fatally stabbed at Stockton school

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 20, 2022, 12:27PM
STOCKTON — The man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl at a high school in Stockton drove into the school's parking lot and tried to grab two girls before stabbing one of them, a school official said.

Anthony Gray, 52, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. It was not known whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Gray pulled into a parking lot at Stagg High School on Monday and tried to grab two students before fatally stabbing Alycia Reynaga, Stockton Unified spokesperson Melinda Meza told the Stockton Record.

Reynaga was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. Monday and was taken to a hospital where she died, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said.

Officials have not determined a motive in the killing. Meza said there is no known connection between Gray and the girl, a high school freshman who played on the JV softball team.

“I’ll always have that empty space in my heart,” Lia Medrazo, Stagg High School softball coach told KOVR-TV. “The girls are going to miss her, and I hope her sister comes back and wants to play for her.”

Stockton is a Central Valley city about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

