Officials: Illinois woman with fake ‘Maderna’ vaccine card arrested at Honolulu airport

An Illinois woman was arrested Saturday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu for allegedly forging a COVID-19 vaccination card to evade the mandatory quarantine period required of nonvaccinated tourists who don't have a negative test on hand.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, was arrested on suspicion of falsified vaccination documents, just days after state officials believe she uploaded the falsified vaccine card to the state's verification system for travelers, the Safe Travels Program.

Mrozak arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 23, the same day Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued an announcement for locals and visitors to avoid all nonessential travel because hospital ICUs were filling up.

A Safe Travels Program administrator, reported KHON, flagged her vaccine card for further screening, in part because of the blatant misspelling of Moderna as "Maderna."

Further investigation found that the hotel reservation Mrozak listed, a Holiday Inn Express in Waikiki according to Hawaii News Now, was not actually her place of residency during her trip. She also failed to provide return flight information, KHON said.

Then, Hawaii investigators got to digging into the details in Mrozak's COVID-19 vaccine card. The card stated she received her vaccination in Delaware by the National Guard, Hawaii News Now reported, but there were no records of her vaccination.

"The A.G. Quarantine Compliance Team conducted its investigations, contacted the appropriate state that does the vaccination and determined there was no record of the suspect that had been vaccinated," Special Agent William Lau of the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General told KHON.

Officials then found Mrozak on Saturday at the airport's Southwest Airlines terminal. Mrozak was arrested; her bail is set to $2,000.