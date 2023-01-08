Officials investigate death at San Mateo County jail

The person suffered a medical emergency Saturday shortly after being booked into the Redwood City facility, authorities said.|
ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 8, 2023, 3:36PM
Updated 1 hour ago

REDWOOD CITY — Authorities are investigating the weekend death of an incarcerated person at a jail in the San Francisco Bay Area, sheriff's officials said Sunday.

The person suffered a medical emergency Saturday shortly after being booked into Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim died at a hospital about three hours later, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office will lead the investigation into the death.

The person's name was withheld pending notification of family.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor