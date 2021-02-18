Officials investigating four ’suspicious’ fires in Sonoma Valley

Fire and law enforcement officials are investigating a string of “suspicious” fires that broke out at three different Sonoma Valley locations on Thursday morning, the Sonoma Valley Fire District said.

At around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to a garage fire on First Avenue in Boyes Hot Springs. The structure was mostly destroyed by the time crews arrived. But they were able to extinguish flames in about a half-hour and prevent the blaze from spreading to an attached home that is under construction, said Bob Norrbom, a battalion chief with the Sonoma Valley Fire District.

Minutes later, engine companies from the Schell Vista Fire Protection District put out two dumpster fires behind the CVS Pharmacy on West Napa Street.

And shortly after that, Sonoma Valley and Kenwood firefighters quickly contained another garage fire on the 19000 block of Cypress Avenue in El Verano.

No one was injured in the blazes.

Norrbom said fire officials and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fires. He said it hasn’t yet been determined whether the fires were intentionally set, but added, “we’re heading down that way.”

The Sonoma Valley Fire District asks that residents with any information about the fires call the district at 707-996-2102.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian