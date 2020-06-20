Officials: Los Angeles County deputy kills man carrying gun

GARDENA — Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives on Friday were investigating the fatal shooting of a young man after deputies spotted him with a gun and he ran, officials said.

There were no immediate details on what led a deputy to fire just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

The killing in an alley among businesses in the Gardena area was the second fatal shooting by Los Angeles County deputies this week.

People stopped by a small memorial of flowers, candles and posters at the scene on Friday.

Among them was Noe Abarca, who said the dead man was a nephew, Andres Guardado, 18, who worked two part-time security jobs, lived with his parents in Koreatown and had a brother and sister.

Abarca said Guardado didn't trust police and that the family doubts he had a gun.

A Sheriff's Department statement said deputies observed the man, who 'produced a firearm' and then ran between two businesses.

'A short foot pursuit ensued and at the conclusion, the deputies contacted the suspect and a deputy involved shooting occurred,' it said.

The man was shot in the upper torso and died at the scene. The department said a handgun was recovered.

Lt. Charles Calderaro of the sheriff's homicide bureau told The Associated Press it wasn't immediately clear if the man fired or brandished the gun at deputies or threatened them.

It appeared that one of the two deputies fired, he said.

The deputies did not wear body cameras and investigators were hoping to find video footage from nearby businesses, Calderaro said.

KCBS-TV reported that Andrew Heney, the owner of an auto body shop at the scene, confirmed that Guardado worked there as a security guard.

'We had a security guard that was out front, because we had just had certain issues with people tagging and stuff like that,' Heney told the station, speculating that Guardado ran because he was scared.

Calderaro said detectives do not believe the young man was a licensed security guard and were trying to verify where he worked. Calderaro said he didn't appear to be wearing a uniform.

Abarca said he didn't think his nephew was licensed as a security guard and he didn't know how he got hired.

Abarca said the young man never mentioned guns to him.

He said his nephew was studying to be a mechanic and had recently told family members that he was considering joining the Army.

Guardado graduated from high school about a year ago, Abarca said, and recently purchased a car. He didn't drink or smoke, and supported his parents, he said.

'He was a great kid, he was always making jokes, smiling,' Abarca said. 'How many kids do we have like him? Not many.'

Stanley Leiba, 18, said he and Guardado met while they were in middle school and used to skateboard together as youngsters.

'At the end of the day, it's a poor kid who died doing his job,' Leiba said. 'He was an ambitious, humble kid who looked out for everybody.'

On Wednesday, the half-brother of a Black man recently found hanged in a Southern California park was fatally shot when he opened fire on Los Angeles County major crimes bureau deputies in the Mojave Desert community of Rosamond, authorities said.

The deputies were trying to arrest Terron J. Boone, 31, on charges that he beat his girlfriend and held her captive for nearly a week.

Boone was the half-brother of Robert Fuller, 24, who was found hanging from a tree last week in Palmdale. Initial findings that it was likely a suicide led to protests and calls for an independent investigation.

—-

Associated Press reporter John Antczak contributed to this report from Los Angeles.