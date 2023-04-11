The fire that broke out in a Petaluma retirement home, displaced about six residents and injured a firefighter April 5 was caused by construction on a resident’s bathtub, authorities said.

A contractor was using a grinding tool about 11:30 a.m. to install steps on a metal bathtub when sparks flew into a void between apartments at Valley Orchards Retirement Community in Petaluma, fire investigator Amy Segui said Tuesday.

Heat took root in the insulation between the of two second-floor units and eventually moved up the wall and into the attic, triggering the facility’s sprinklers about 3 p.m.

“It was able to smolder in that space for quite a while, picking up heat and moving into additional fuel loads,” Segui said.

The Petaluma Fire Department responded to the scene after the alarms sounded, eventually upgrading the call to a structure fire after residents reported smelling smoke.

Firefighters found smoke in an upstairs hallway and found the source of the fire, which also burst a pipe as it progressed up a wall. The sprinklers extinguished the flames before it spread to other units, potentially saving lives, Segui said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury after a waterlogged ceiling in one of the units fell on him. He was evaluated by medical personnel and was not hospitalized.

Six units ― three on the second floor and two on the first ― were deemed uninhabitable due to the damage and their residents were connected to the Red Cross.

The fire marked the second in three years to break out at the two-story building on East Washington Street.

A fire was discovered in the wall and ceiling of units Sept. 4, 2021, leading to the evacuation of 12 residents and caused an estimated $15,000 in damage. No injuries were reported, but a firefighter had been treated for fatigue and weakness, and taken to a local emergency room. He was released shortly after.

The 2021 fire was caused by an unspecified electrical event, Segui said, who referred to the recent fire as a “one-off accident.”

