Officials: Richmond man with stolen Highway Patrol badge arrested near Rohnert Park

A Richmond man was arrested Thursday after he falsely identified himself as law enforcement to a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy who was investigating gunfire near Rohnert Park, officials said Friday.

Elmer Rodriguez Monterrosa, 49, was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a gun, possession of stolen property, impersonating a police officer, carrying a loaded gun in public and driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Monterrosa was in custody as of Friday in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, a resident reported gunshots and a car stuck in mud in the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue.

The deputy found the suspect near the car and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol with a California Highway Patrol badge hanging from a chain around his neck.

“Rodriguez Monterrosa told the deputy that he was a police officer,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The deputy determined the badge was stolen and belonged to an officer from outside Sonoma County, but officials didn’t specify how the suspect got it.

A .40-caliber handgun also was recovered and shell casings were discovered near Monterrosa’s car. A box of ammunition and magazines were inside, police said.

Rodriguez Monterrosa is scheduled to appear Monday in Sonoma County Superior Court.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi