Officials: Schools in Sonoma, Napa counties placed on lockdown in apparent hoax
At least two schools in Sonoma and Napa counties were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after what officials are calling a hoax.
Santa Rosa Police Department officers responded to an active shooter call at Maria Carrillo High School at 12:30 p.m. A subsequent news release stated all available resources responded to the school and ultimately confirmed the call was a hoax.
The school was placed on lockdown while police searched the premises and then allowed to reopen once it was determined to be safe.
As Santa Rosa police looked into that incident, St. Helena High School and Primary School in Napa County were also placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.
The St. Helena Police Department issued an alert just after 1 p.m. for the public to avoid the area around the schools’ Grayson Avenue campus.
An official with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office told The Press Democrat it “could be a fake lockdown,” but had no further information and the St. Helena Police Department said it only had one person available for dispatch and couldn’t speak to media.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
Sara Edwards
Business reporter
Small businesses are the bread and butter of Sonoma County. I cover a diverse group: Chambers of commerce and business groups, clothing shops, jewelry boutiques, hobby stores and more. Economic uncertainty is a high concern among Sonoma County consumers, and it’s my job to make sure shoppers know what’s happening in the local economy and how those trends and issues impact them.
Alana Minkler
Education Reporter
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering education, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: