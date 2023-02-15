Officials: Schools in Sonoma, Napa counties placed on lockdown in apparent hoax

At least two schools in Sonoma and Napa counties were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after what officials are calling a hoax.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers responded to an active shooter call at Maria Carrillo High School at 12:30 p.m. A subsequent news release stated all available resources responded to the school and ultimately confirmed the call was a hoax.

Hoax Threat to Maria Carrillo High School

On 2/15/23 at 12:30 pm, SRPD received a call about an active shooter at Maria Carrillo HS. All resources responded to the school & confirmed it was a hoax. The school was on lockdown while officers searched. Students/staff are safe pic.twitter.com/U9jm6LATUW — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) February 15, 2023

The school was placed on lockdown while police searched the premises and then allowed to reopen once it was determined to be safe.

As Santa Rosa police looked into that incident, St. Helena High School and Primary School in Napa County were also placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Helena Police Department issued an alert just after 1 p.m. for the public to avoid the area around the schools’ Grayson Avenue campus.

An official with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office told The Press Democrat it “could be a fake lockdown,” but had no further information and the St. Helena Police Department said it only had one person available for dispatch and couldn’t speak to media.

This is breaking news and will be updated.