Residents in northwest Sonoma County may receive messages Thursday at noon from the county’s emergency notification system, but don’t worry it’s just a test, officials say.

The Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management and local emergency agencies have collaborated on planning the SoCoAlert exercise meant to assess the capabilities of the alert and warning system provider, CodeRED, to reach rural residents, according to a Tuesday news release.

The targeted area encompasses in part Sea Ranch, Annapolis, Mount Tom and Kelly Road areas around Lake Sonoma, and north and south of Cloverdale. The city of Cloverdale will not be included in the exercise.

In addition to testing the system’s capabilities, the event will offer residents an opportunity to provide feedback in English and Spanish through an online survey or by calling 707-565-1369.

Testing the efficiency of messaging to Spanish-speaking residents was a priority for the exercise, according to the news release.

Officials said residents in the area who are not registered with SoCoAlert may still receive an alert because the system uses phone numbers from utility records and other public sources.

The free SoCoAlert system was created to allow first responders to send messages directly to users in the event of an emergency. Messages may include evacuation notifications, shelter-in-place orders, boil water advisories, tsunami warnings and flood warnings. The alerts can be sent by telephone, mobile phone, text message, email, and social media. All SoCoAlerts are sent in English and Spanish.

"We all have a part in emergency response and this is an opportunity for northwest Sonoma County to engage, prepare and practice for real-life scenarios," District 4 Supervisor James Gore said in a statement.

For more information, and to sign up for the SoCoAlert system, go to SoCoAlert.com.