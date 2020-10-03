Officials unsure when remaining 14,520 Glass fire evacuees can safely return home

Another 4,500 Sonoma County residents who fled the Glass fire this week were allowed to go home Friday, but public safety officials said the potential for danger was still too high to speculate when the remaining 14,520 will be able to safely return.

"Obviously, that's a good question, but it's difficult to answer," Cal Fire Incident Commander Billy See said Friday morning. "Especially with the predicted winds."

A red flag warning that began Thursday afternoon and put emergency officials on high alert for the possibility of major growth in the Glass fire will expire at 6 a.m. Saturday. Despite forecasts of hot, dry, gusty winds, conditions did not overwhelm fire lines Friday and the blaze grew just 1,348 acres between Thursday and Friday evening.

Even as the red flag warning passes, though, officials from local law enforcement agencies and emergency services were hesitant to detail timelines for residents in Oakmont and other communities in east Sonoma County to return, saying a variety of factors play a role, especially in areas that have burned in the Glass fire.

“As we get deeper into the fire perimeter, that’s going to take a longer time for those public safety tasks to be completed ... before those homes can be reoccupied,” Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said.

A variety of agencies, starting with Cal Fire damage inspection crews, must assess the safety of all evacuated areas before orders are lifted. Cal Fire officials said Friday that their crews had combed 30% of the land affected by the Glass fire.

"We have a long way to go,“ said Shana Jones, unit chief with Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. ”This fire is only 6% contained, it’s 60,000 acres-plus. I’m asking for your patience. We all are.“

Crews with Pacific Gas & Electric deal with power outages. Caltrans staff make sure roadways are clear. Burned areas can be full of hazardous materials.

Officials acknowledged residents’ growing desire to return to their homes, but asked repeatedly for patience.

“We’re not doing this for practice. We’re doing this because it’s absolutely the safest thing to do,” said Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm. “If we could open it up, I would open it up in a heartbeat. In Oakmont, I know everyone wants to be home, but there’s infrastructure damage. I get the frustration, but … it’s all about safety.”

Authorities ordered nearly 34,000 people in east Santa Rosa and the hills to the east to evacuate on Sunday night and Monday, clogging streets with bumper-to-bumper traffic as wind-driven flames burned over the Mayacamas ridges that separate Sonoma and Napa counties. After halting the fire near the city limits, officials began allowing people to return home in portions of east Santa Rosa on Tuesday afternoon.

Alex Perez, who fled as flames approached his home in the Skyhawk subdivision in east Santa Rosa, has grown increasingly frustrated as he received updates on evacuation orders lifted in other parts of the city this week.

He knew the power was back on at his home on Sunhawk Drive, because he got an alert from PG&E. And he knew the structure was intact, because he had returned, twice — unlawfully.

“We were seeking visual confirmation that the place hadn’t burned down,” he said.

Law enforcement officers who saw Perez and his neighbors outside on their properties Tuesday didn’t take outward issue with them being there, Perez said.

“We were standing in the front yard and talking to neighbors,” he said. “Dozens of police officers drove right by us and waved at us and didn’t even so much as ask us why we were there.”

But officials, including Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro, urged people to continue to obey evacuation orders.

"We ask that you continue to stay away from the evacuation areas, as our officers have a specific mission to carry out to keep our community safe,“ he said. ”It is still dangerous and we will be addressing unlawful activity in those areas.“

Josh Green and his family haven’t tested their luck with going back. They know their homes on Holst Road are all gone.

They didn’t have a Nixle alert or a high-low siren to first let them know that they needed to get out, family members said. It was just the fire itself, bearing down on them Sunday night, before any warning could be given.

The seven family members evacuated along with 21 animals, rescues from Cypress Ridge Kennels, the family business. Throughout the week, they’ve shuffled from one evacuation center to another, hoping to find help from the Red Cross or the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Even though he knows the area is burned beyond recognition, he still wants to return.

“I wanna go home,” Green said. “Get cleaned up, and start building.”

It’s not clear how many more days will pass before Green and his family will be allowed to do so. This isn’t their first brush with destructive fire — Green said his family’s apartment burned down when he was a child, and his father lost his home in 2017 during the Tubbs fire.

Despite everything the family has gone through, they still intend to rebuild, they said.

“We’ve moved all around,” said Jessica Henson, Josh’s sister. “But that place is home.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.