Subscribe

Officials warn of health risks, strain on energy grid as heat rises toward Labor Day

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 31, 2022, 5:27PM
Updated 8 minutes ago

Projected Labor Day high temperatures, per National Weather Service

Cloverdale - 106 degrees

Cotati - 96 degrees

Guerneville - 99 degrees

Healdsburg - 108 degrees

Petaluma - 98 degrees

Rohnert Park - 97 degrees

Santa Rosa - 106 degrees

Sebastopol - 99 degrees

Sonoma - 104 degrees

Windsor - 106 degrees

An intense and potentially record setting heat wave over Labor Day weekend is prompting warnings from California emergency officials about health risks to vulnerable people and strains on the energy grid as people turn en masse to air conditioning for relief.

A heat dome developing over much of the West is trapping hot air under high-pressure atmospheric conditions that are expected to last for about a week. The weather pattern is expected to produce the kind of extreme temperatures becoming increasingly common around the globe, as human-caused climate change accelerates.

Locally, folks will escape the very worst of the hot air, which is likely to be most intense in the state’s central and southern interior valleys.

But forecasters are predicting temperatures near or above the century mark throughout most of Sonoma County by Saturday, with the hottest days coming Sunday and Monday.

Labor Day could see the mercury hit 108 degrees in Healdsburg, usually among the county’s hottest cities, while Santa Rosa is forecast to reach 102 or so, according to the National Weather Service.

The record for Sept. 5 in Santa Rosa is 101 degrees, set in 2008, meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said.

Most areas will have temperatures in the 90s through at least Wednesday, and even coastal areas could see warmer than usual conditions, though there remained some question Wednesday about how far toward the coast the heat would extend.

Not only will there many days in a row of high heat, but nighttime temperatures are forecast to be 10-to-15 degrees warmer than usual, providing less opportunity for overnight recovery and raising the prospects for people to become ill.

That’s “the reason why it’s especially concerning,” said Sarah McCorkle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s San Francisco Bay Area/Monterey office. “We have our lows in the forecast for low-to-mid 60s.”

Usually, nighttime temperatures are in the low 50s at this time of year, she said.

It’s the “back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back” high temperatures that distinguish this event from some of the two-day, record-breaking events of recent months and years, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a briefing Wednesday.

“We are anticipating this extreme heat to be a length and duration the likes of which we haven’t experienced in some time,” Newsom said.

That means it is especially important for people to make plans, prepare ahead and take action to keep themselves safe and to consider their neighbors, who may be more vulnerable, as well, officials said.

“What we’re telling people is just prepare for it,” said Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley. “Do they actually have challenges that others may not? Do they have an underlying health condition?”

Those without air conditioning should think about where they can find some — whether at a friend’s house, a shopping mall, a movie theater, or one of numerous public buildings and other sites identified by local municipalities for use as cooling centers over the weekend, when many public libraries will be closed.

One positive note is that extreme winds that drive and carry wildfires are not in the forecast, so Cal Fire is not planning any particular preparations, though regular high-season staffing remains intact, Division Chief Ben Nicholls said.

With fuels still dry from the prolonged drought and humidity dropping, it remains important for “the public to use extreme caution this weekend, if they’re out and about in the wild lands of Sonoma County,” Nicholls said, especially if they’re having campfires or using motorized equipment.

“I think a lot of them will be handing around indoors, in the air conditioning, but we’ll see how that goes with the energy consumption,” Nicholls said.

Extreme heat remains the No. 1 killer of among extreme weather events, putting a human’s organs and life at risk because the heart has to work so hard to try to circulate enough blood to help dissipate body heat, instead raising core temperature and straining the vascular system.

Those most at risk include elderly and very young, pregnant and nursing mothers, those who have underlying health conditions, especially heart or lung disease or high blood pressure, or those on medications for mental illness.

But anyone whose core temperatures rises too high, usually 104 degrees, is at risk and in need of care to help reduce their temperature quickly.

Health officials say people should avoid working or playing in the heat if possible, especially between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., the hottest hours. If it’s not possible to avoid the outdoors, they should stay as hydrated as possible, take plenty of breaks, wear loose, light-colored clothing and seek shade or air-conditioning as often as they can.

“Extreme heat can pose dangers, but there are many things we can do to reduce heat-related problems,” said Dr. Kismet Baldwin, deputy Sonoma County Health Officer. “Keep in close contact with family, friends and neighbors, especially those who have preexisting medical conditions or work outdoors. It’s important to remind one another to seek shade, drink water and get medical assistance if signs of heat fatigue become prevalent.”

Mario Solano, site coordinator at the Graton Day Labor Center, said the center had had several workshops to educate its clients about heat stroke and other risks and how they should protect themselves, including how to recognize the signs of dehydration “and when you need to stop working.”

“We still tell them to protect themselves and hydrate and have long sleeves and no uncovered skin,” he said, especially “every time the heat gets real high.”

Those seeking relief in local waterways should remember that beaches will be crowded because of the holiday, no matter what, so they’ll want to arrive early, Sonoma County Regional Parks Park Manager David Robinson said.

Robinson said he was authorized to put staff on overtime to accommodate the masses but couldn’t provide more parking than already exists. He also said campground staff had been briefed on actions to take in the event of a power outage, given the added stress expected on the grid amid high heat.

The California Independent System Operator, of Cal ISO, has issued a Flex Alert asking all residential and business consumers to use as little energy as possible in the coming days to reduce demand on a power grid already stressed by hydroelectric power supply limits caused by the ongoing drought — what Newsom called the “twin challenges” of the current situation.

People are asked particularly to reduce energy consumption between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., when demand is high and the availability of solar power falls off, forcing energy providers to look to less clean energy to meet demand.

Newsom said he signed an executive order Wednesday authorizing greater flexibility in the system by permitting power plants to generate extra energy and making other allowances.

But consumers are still requested to take specific measures each day to reduce their personal demand, including precooling their homes by setting thermostats as low as 72 degrees; using major appliance or charging electric vehicles before 4 p.m. or avoiding it altogether; covering windows after 4 p.m.; turn off unnecessary lights and electrical devices and turning thermostats up if leaving the house for multiple days.

“No one denies heat waves have existed long before climate change, but their duration and their intensity have never been more challenging,” Newsom said.

Mother Nature “bats last. She bats a thousand … We recognize her fury.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Projected Labor Day high temperatures, per National Weather Service

Cloverdale - 106 degrees

Cotati - 96 degrees

Guerneville - 99 degrees

Healdsburg - 108 degrees

Petaluma - 98 degrees

Rohnert Park - 97 degrees

Santa Rosa - 106 degrees

Sebastopol - 99 degrees

Sonoma - 104 degrees

Windsor - 106 degrees

Mary Callahan

Environment and Climate Change, The Press Democrat

I am in awe of the breathtaking nature here in Sonoma County and am so grateful to live in this spectacular region we call home. I am amazed, too, by the expertise in our community and by the commitment to protecting the land, its waterways, its wildlife and its residents. My goal is to improve understanding of the issues, to find hope and to help all of us navigate the future of our environment. 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette