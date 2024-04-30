Members of Ohana Wa'a Outrigger Canoe Club embrace aloha spirit on Napa River

Membership: $100 annually for adults, $200 for families and $50 for children. Scholarships are also available.

The club currently has nearly 50 active members who range in age from 9 to the mid-80s.

But Ohana Wa’a Outrigger Canoe Club has been a Napa fixture for nearly two decades, introducing paddlers of all ages and abilities to the sport of outrigger canoeing and its unique blend of Aloha spirit, low-impact aerobic exercise and nautical know-how.

Seated in a 39-foot outrigger canoe named, “anuenue” after the Hawaiian word for “rainbow,” six paddlers worked up a sweat in the Saturday morning sun as they propelled themselves over the smooth surface of the Napa River, not far from the city's touristy downtown.

“Hut!” Nick Transmer, a 49-year-old Culinary Institute of America gardener, called out.

“Hui!” came the response from his crewmates as they transferred their paddles to the other side of the canoe.

Approaching a buoy, Michelle Domingo, a 63-year-old massage therapist and coach for the Napa-based Ohana Wa’a Outrigger Canoe Club, shouted, “Hit it!”

Seated in the front, newlyweds Martha Harper, 54, and Kelly Wheat, 59, leaned over, struggling to hold their paddle blades in the current as the 400-pound vessel made a nifty 180-degree turn around the buoy with inches to spare, sending the paddlers on course for the next buoy some 250 meters away.

“Whoo-hoo!” erupted a cheer from other club members watching from the dock of the Napa Valley Yacht Club.

On some level, the scene on this late April morning appeared incongruent with the Wine Country setting in which it took place. Outrigger canoes are more typically associated with tropical islands and surf, not a brackish tidal basin miles from any ocean.

But Ohana Wa’a — the name means “Family Canoes” in Hawaiian — has been a Napa fixture for nearly two decades, introducing paddlers of all ages and abilities to the sport of outrigger canoeing and its unique blend of Aloha spirit, low-impact aerobic exercise and nautical know-how.

Given the sport’s niche nature, the club operates well outside the mainstream, drawing attention mainly when the colorful canoes glide by. Many probably assume they are a tourist attraction.

“Usually, someone might find us because they have paddled in the past and Googled ‘outrigger paddling,’” said Tom Wong, 63, a native of Hawaii and the club’s president.

Ohana Wa’a is anchored in the Napa community, offering free lessons, low-cost dues membership and social connection. And while having fun is the club’s main goal, there’s a seriousness of purpose behind the training and competing in races, including up and down the Pacific Coast and Hawaii.

“When we’re on the beach, out of a race, we help everybody do everything,” said Diana Wong, Tom’s wife. “And then when we get in the water, we’re competitive.”

Good day for a group paddle

Nearly two dozen of the club’s members were on hand for the April practice. The motley crew included a winemaker, a licensed therapist, a retired special education teacher and a former deputy police chief sporting a shaggy beard and a U.S. Army beanie.

Tom wore a Waikiki Yacht Club T-shirt, Maui Jim sunglasses and board shorts. While he reviewed the morning’s practice schedule, club members worked in tandem to launch two of the club’s seven canoes.

Fortunate for the group, river conditions were nearly ideal, featuring a cloudless sky, seasonably warm temperatures and barely perceptible wind.

The practice was held off the docks of the Riverside Drive yacht club, along the river’s historic Tannery Bend. Downriver, motorists zoomed across Maxwell Bridge.

Club members took turns practicing 500-meter sprint runs in groups of six. Taking a break on the dock between sessions, Harper, who works for a glass company, described the restorative power of being on the river after a stressful day in the office.

“You’re so focused on what you’re doing, it’s almost meditative,” Harper said.

As a bonus, she met her future husband in the club. She and Wheat, an assistant winemaker at Hill Family Estate, were married in San Francisco last week.

Wong, who directed the morning practice from the dock, was born and raised in Wahiawa, a town between two volcanoes on the island of Oahu. He served as a crew chief in the U.S. Air Force before embarking on a career as a chef at several island resorts.

Finding a permanent home in Napa

Wong moved to Napa in 2006 to join the faculty at the Culinary Institute of America’s St. Helena campus. He said the transition to the mainland was made easier by the fact he had a brother in Martinez and access to the mountains, where he indulged passions for skiing and snowboarding.

“I’ve always been a big advocate, starting with myself, of finding a healthy outlet outside of work,” he said.

Bringing fond memories of canoeing with him to Napa, Wong helped expand the Ohana Wa’a club with help from the Northern California Outrigger Canoe Association and Petaluma’s Lokahi Outrigger Canoe Center.

Without a home base, however, Ohana Wa’a members had to travel across the Bay Area to practice. That changed in 2013, when the group found a permanent home at the Napa Valley Yacht Club.