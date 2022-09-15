Ohio judge temporarily suspends abortion ban

An Ohio judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state’s ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, saying that the right to abortion is protected under the state’s constitution.

The decision restores broad abortion access — at least for the next 14 days — in Ohio and widens access in a block of states where abortion has been banned or unavailable since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision ended the constitutional right to abortion.

More than a dozen states ban or severely restrict abortions, and more state legislatures are considering restrictions while others strengthen abortion rights. This week, West Virginia passed a near-total ban and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., proposed a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

In Ohio, a judge in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas wrote that the plaintiffs, a group of Ohio abortion providers, were likely to prevail on the merits of their lawsuit at trial.

Judge Christian A. Jenkins agreed with the providers’ argument that there was a “fundamental right to abortion” under the Ohio Constitution because it granted equal protection and benefit to women. He noted that a previous federal court decision on abortion had recognized that the state constitution allowed greater rights than the federal one. He also recognized that voters had approved a “health care freedom amendment” to the constitution in 2011, preventing the state from prohibiting or penalizing the purchase of health care. That law had been passed as a rejection of the Obamacare expansion of health insurance.

“No great stretch is required to find that Ohio law recognizes a fundamental right to privacy, procreation, bodily integrity and freedom of choice in health care decision making,” wrote Jenkins, a Democrat.

Mike Gonidakis, the president of Ohio Right to Life, said that the judge was making “a political statement, not a statement based in law or fact,” and predicted that the Ohio Supreme Court would ultimately uphold the 2019 law. “Nowhere in the Ohio Constitution can an average person even glean that there’s a state constitutional right to abortion,” he said.

The judge’s order means that women in Ohio can once again get abortions until 22 weeks of pregnancy. While the restraining order was granted for 14 days, lawyers for the abortion providers said the judge could extend it after another hearing.