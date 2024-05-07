Amidst a boisterous, community celebration attended by hundreds, the leader of the North Bay’s largest Latino leadership organization received a prestigious award from the Mexican government for the organization’s work supporting Mexicans in this region.

“The Ohtli recognition is the highest the Mexican government can grant to members of the Mexican community who reside abroad,” said Vicente Sánchez Ventura, consul in charge of the Mexican Consulate in San Francisco, at Roseland’s Mitote Food Park Thursday.

He presented the award to Herman G. Hernandez, Los Cien’s executive director.

The recipients “are distinguished for their contributions to improving the lives of other compatriots,” Sánchez Ventura said.

Regional consulates submit the nominations and the final section is made at the central offices of the Mexican government’s Institute for Mexicans Abroad, he said.

Hernandez and Los Cien join the ranks of other highly lauded local recipients, such as the late George Ortiz, a Sonoma County farmworker advocate and activist, who received the award in 2018. Nationally known recipients include: farmworker activist Dolores Huerta, actor Edward James Olmos and MLB pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

"Under Mr. Hernández's leadership, Los Cien has amplified the voice and built bridges between Latino leaders and local elected officials,” Sánchez Ventura said. “With a clear focus on Latino empowerment, Hernández has shown his commitment to incorporating and elevating the voices of the marginalized communities, while creating bridges between the Latino, African American, Indigenous and LGBTQ+ communities."

During his acceptance remarks, Hernández jokingly recalled that he made sure the consul had selected the correct Hernández, an acknowledgment of his father, Herman J. Hernández, co-founder of Los Cien, who was in the audience.

“This is truly humbling to receive the Ohtli Award but I want to be clear ... This honor is the collective effort of the entire Los Cien familia. I just happen to be the current executive director,” the younger Hernández said.

Hundreds arrived to celebrate, including several Santa Rosa City Council members, members of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, and numerous nonprofit, business and community leaders.

The recognition was accentuated by yells, cheers and with lively chatter from those in attendance after the consul placed the Ohtli Award — a silver medallion hanging on a red, white and green ribbon — around Hernández’s neck.

The name “Ohtli” comes from the Nahuatl language, and means way or path, Sánchez Ventura said. The award recognizes someone who has opened different paths for future generations of Mexicans in California, he added.

Hernández is “a clear example of someone who has followed this straight path, and who dedicates his life to the improvement of the Mexican and Latino community abroad."

During his speech, Hernández recognized other prominent Latinos in the audience “who’ve done a lot of work and made it possible for people like myself and our new generation to do the type of work that we’re doing,” he said.

This included activist and KBBF President Alicia Sanchez, Candido Morales, the former director of the Mexican government’s Institute for Mexicans Abroad, Sonoma State professor Francisco Vázquez, Windsor teacher Roberto Ramirez and his wife, Eva Ramirez.

Performers included members of the Luther Burbank Center's Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra and ballet folklórico program, along with José Soto's Mariachi Barragan.

Just outside the main event members of Ranflitas Car Club and other lowrider enthusiasts, who were invited to participate, stood proudly next to their shiny cars.

As sounds of a mariachi group played in the background, Hernández reflected on the award and the event’s significance.

“It was very powerful watching people just conviviendo (Spanish for “living together”),” he said. “Eating food, listening to mariachi … And that is what Los Cien is. It's a part of Los Cien. It’s coming together and celebrating and building community.”

