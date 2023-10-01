Oktoberfest at the Patch debuts in Santa Rosa
If autumn needed an unofficial start, one version came on Saturday as about 500 people from around the Bay Area converged on the Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch for a Halloween-themed Oktoberfest at the Patch to run, walk, drink beer and bury themselves in corn. A 5-mile run/walk course took participants from the Stony Point Road pumpkin patch out along Washoe Creek and back to a festive scene of at least 10 local breweries’ beer stands, a pumpkin-themed obstacle course, German foods and music. A brief rain held off until the event was almost over. “We had a great day, it was a lot of fun out there. Everyone was asking us if we’re going to do it again,” said Matt Dockstader, owner of Sebastopol-based Good Run, which partnered with the pumpkin patch to put on the first time event.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: