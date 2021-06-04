Old-guard senators defy changes in how military treats sex assault cases

WASHINGTON — Over nearly a decade, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has painstakingly cobbled together a bipartisan Senate majority for legislation that would overhaul the way the military handles sexual assault and other serious crimes, a shift that many experts say is long overdue.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has won backing from President Joe Biden — something President Barack Obama never openly gave — and numerous colleagues who voted against the bill the last time it came to the floor, a rare turn of events in a deeply divided body.

But now she is running up against a final hurdle: opposition from the leaders of her chamber’s Armed Services Committee, Sens. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and James Inhofe, R-Okla. Hardly a political sweater set, the two men, both Army veterans who arrived in the Senate in the mid-1990s, nonetheless often coordinate like one on military matters.

Reed, 71, and Inhofe, 86, have combined to push back against Gillibrand’s legislation and delay any move toward a swift vote, a stance that many of the bill’s backers say shows far more deference to military commanders and committee protocols than justified given the decades of failure in protecting victims in the armed forces. Gillibrand’s bill would cut out the military chain of command from decisions over prosecutions of service members for sexual assault, as well as many other serious crimes, which would be a sea change for the military justice system.

“This is a remarkable moment for an extraordinarily important cause,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a long-standing supporter of the change, said in an interview last week. Getting the legislation past Reed and Inhofe, he said, was “part of this mosaic.”

The landscape is emblematic of a growing bipartisan discontent in Congress with military leaders on a number of fronts, and in tandem, with old-line congressional deference to commanders on policy.

The conflict played out over several days last week on the Senate floor as Gillibrand — flanked by the two conservative Republican senators from Iowa, Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Blumenthal — made a highly unusual procedural attempt to get her bill a vote by the full Senate, bypassing the Armed Services Committee. Gillibrand and many of her supporters fear that by keeping the bill in the committee, where it will be included in the debate over the annual defense bill, it will end up either never receiving a vote or falling prey to a last-minute excision, as similar measures have in the past.

“The committee has failed survivors over the last 10 years,” Gillibrand said on the floor. “And I do not think it is in their purview to make this ultimate decision.”

Ernst concurred. “If a foreign power were to attack any of our servicemen and women overseas, there would be a stampede of senators coming to the floor and demanding action,” she said. “Now I hear only the footsteps of those coming to stop us from consideration of something that would help prevent attacks on our servicemen and women by one of their own.”

Reed, balking at a remarkable rebuke from a committee member of his own party, moved with Inhofe to stop senators from trying to advance the bill outside the committee, where it can be amended to his liking.

“I commit to ensuring that every idea and amendment brought by our committee members is given due consideration,” Reed said. He has said he finds Gillibrand’s bill too broad and overreaching.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., left, the ranking minority member, listens during a hearing before the the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington on Thursday, March 25, 2021. “Those of us in the military have very strong feelings about the role of the commander,” Inhofe said, referring to his past life as a private first class. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

To many backers of the legislation, the reluctance being displayed toward it in varying degrees by Reed and Inhofe threatens the will of the majority of the Senate, which has grown weary of inaction by military leaders to lower the number of assaults and provide victims a fairer way to seek justice.

“His heart is in the right place,” Blumenthal said of Reed. But by narrowing the scope of the legislation, he said, “We’ll be right back to baby steps that failed to address the real problem.”

Gillibrand was more blunt. “They are both against my bill, and they would like to kill it in committee,” she said in an interview Friday. “They have such a deep respect for the chain of command that they are often overly deferential to it.”

If it could get to the Senate floor, Gillibrand’s bill would easily clear the 60-vote filibuster threshold that stymies many other pieces of legislation. She has 66 other senators who have signed on — including many who voted against the same bill in 2014, arguing it would undermine commanders — and a total of more than 70 who have agreed to vote yes.