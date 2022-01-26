Old Redwood Highway getting an update in Windsor

Windsor is embarking on a program to make the Old Redwood Highway, or “Old Red” as some call it, available to all modes of transportation, safer and more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

Through the Old Redwood Highway Corridor Enhancement Plan, the Town Council also hopes to generate activity that benefits businesses along the former main highway to stimulate Windsor’s economy. The recommended improvements cover 3.6 miles from Starr Road to Shiloh Road.

The first draft of the plan and recommendations were presented by a representative of the GHD engineering and architectural firm to the council last week. Council members made suggestions and praised the project, which will be brought back for approval during council’s Feb. 16 meeting.

“Old Redwood Highway crosses our town on a diagonal; almost every neighborhood touches it at some point, so it’s widely used,” said longtime Windsor Councilwoman Deb Fudge in a phone interview. “It’s important that we design the highway so that pedestrians and bicyclists feel safe using it as well, instead of just vehicles.”

Vice Mayor Esther Lemus is enthused about the project plan.

“I think it’s really exciting and I look forward to making those improvements,” she said.

It’s long been the town’s goal to revitalize the road, which was first paved in 1915 and was eventually replaced by Highway 101.

The latest plan builds on previous planning efforts and the goals of the town’s 2040 General Plan, according to Alejandro Perez, Windsor senior engineer. It is funded by a 2019 Sustained Communities Transportation grant from Caltrans.

It calls for creating distinctive gateways and streetscaping, as well as consistent landscaping. The plan also recommends filling in sidewalk gaps and adding crosswalks.

This “has come a lot farther than the last plan, ‘Old Red Goes Green,’ ” Mayor Sam Salmon said during last week’s meeting.

Assistant project manager Kendra Ramsey for GHD, Inc., said the firm has completed its field observations and analysis of collisions on various segments of the road, virtual and pop-up workshops and interviews with leaders and community stakeholders, as well as an online survey.

“Most cited a lack of sidewalks, traffic congestion, a lack of bike lanes and a lack of appropriate safe street crossings,” Ramsey said. “They said there was no consistent pedestrian and bike environment.”

According to the GHD report, “recommendations include spot improvements for bicycle approaches and conflict zones (between vehicles and bicycles), new or enhanced crosswalk locations, motorized transportation improvements including roundabouts, and new or enhanced bus stop locations

Included are the latest in urban planning techniques such as buffered bike boxes, which are crosshatch-painted boxes that can include plastic barriers called bollards to create space between bicycles and cars for safety.

Recommendations for improvements to the corridor are divided into the northern end, Starr Road to Joe Rodota Drive; the center: Joe Rodota Drive to Bluebird Drive; southeast: Alden Lane to Pool Creek; and south: Pool Creek to Esposti Park.

Go here to see the project plan: https://windsor-ca.granicus.com/MetaViewer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=1363&meta_id=83361

The first plan, called “Turning Old Red Green,” was completed in 2008. It started with a Sustainable Design Assessment Team (SDAT) coming to Windsor to examine the highway, Fudge said.

“It was a sustainable team of experts who came and made these assessments,” she recalled.

Staffed with volunteers committed to sustainable communities, the team held a three-day workshop and made recommendations for a host of things such as green-painted bike lanes.

Fudge said the town has referred frequently to the SDAT plan since then “but … urban planning changes; every few years there are better techniques and new tools in the urban planning toolbox to make communities more multimodal.”

Using these tools will ease parents’ fears when children walk and bicycle to school, she said.

The latest improvements will have to be done incrementally, especially the large, expensive ones. The plan will give the town Public Works Department a list to choose from when applying for grants, Fudge said.

“We are in great shape to move forward,” she added.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.