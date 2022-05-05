Oldest music store in Sonoma County with 99-year lease isn’t going anywhere

Stanroy Music Center continues to serve the community with instrument sales, rentals, repairs and a wide range of music lessons – much as it has since 1947.

Back when singers like Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters were topping the Billboard charts, a local music store opened its doors on Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa.

With the combined first names of founders, Stan Goldman and Roy Chilton, Stanroy Music Center became the leading music store in the North Bay — a music center where students could learn to play an instrument and customers could purchase anything from sheet music to shiny brass horns to accessories.

Seventy-five years later, and still on Fourth Street, the business continues to serve the community with instrument sales, rentals, repairs and a wide range of music lessons – much as it has since 1947.

Now in its fourth location, with each move on Fourth Street, Stanroy has a 99-year lease and hopes of remaining a local institution for generations to come. A summertime 75th anniversary celebration is in the works, with a lineup of local bands and musicians.

Through changes of ownership, the advent of the internet and online shopping, through economic downturns, Sonoma County wildfires and a global pandemic, “We’re still here,” said Dustin Heald, 45, the center’s owner.

He was approached nearly 10 years ago by longtime employee Steve Shirrell, 72, about partnering in the business, which was about to be closed for good.

Heald had worked there in the early 2000s before pursuing a career in special effects. Shirrell, who starts his 40th year with the music center in August, couldn’t imagine Santa Rosa without Stanroy Music Center.

He’d accompanied his father to the original store at 622 Fourth St. in the 1950s and remembers purchasing his first 33⅓ — “Midnight in Moscow” by Kenny Ball and His Jazzmen – 60 years ago, back when Stanroy’s sold vinyl records.

Berkeley-based Tupper & Reed, store owner since 1980, sold the business to the pair in 2013. They moved the center in 2014 to a larger, nearly 5,000-square-foot location. An expansion and renovations included upgrades like better lighting, air circulation and storage and 12 studios for lessons in music, music theory and voice.

Last summer Shirrell was “promoted from CEO to employee,” he said, laughing about the transition to Heald taking over the business. Now Shirrell devotes his time to instrument repairs and helping on the sales floor.

He’s proud of the customer loyalty that developed when Goldman and Chilton opened their doors (Chilton left the business shortly after), something that’s continued through the decades.

“Not a week goes by that I don’t get someone saying, ‘Thank you for keeping Stanroy alive,’” Shirrell said.

Community over competition

As the oldest music store in Sonoma County, Stanroy has a following of locals who come in with their kids but recall shopping at the store when they were youngsters, accompanied by their parents – as both Heald and Shirrell did.

Customers can bring in their instruments for maintenance and repairs, to purchase new and used instruments (with consignments available), shop for accessories and talk shop with fellow musicians and a knowledgeable staff. A rental program is available, popular with school kids taking band classes or learning instruments as part of their curriculum.

More than 15 private instructors provide lessons and tutoring at Stanroy’s studios. Beginning students and experienced musicians can take lessons in everything from French horn and the flute to drums and the cello.

Customers won’t find any Celtic harps or accordions on the sales floor, but Stanroy stocks seemingly everything else a musician might need. If they don’t have it, they’ll help find it.

Heald said he and his staff direct customers to nearby music stores for items Stanroy might not have available, but it’s sometimes a challenge.

“We have to talk them into going to one of the other music stores,” he said. “We definitely have loyal customers who will only go to us.”

“In this county we are blessed with some excellent music stores and blessed with a community that supports local business,” Shirrell said. Rather than consider them competitors, “we look at these stores as our satellite stores.” That way, every effort can be made to connect customers with what they’re hoping to find.

“Our job is to serve the people who call us or walk through our front door,” he said.

One stop shop for musicians, more

That personalized attention carries over to the center’s repair shop, where services are available for brass, woodwinds, orchestral strings, guitars, basses and other acoustic folk instruments. And horns – as in car horns.

Gary Meierhenry, who’s been making instrument repairs at Stanroy for 34 years, considers his job “like a paid hobby.” He specializes in brass and woodwinds but is known for his innate ability to fix just about anything.