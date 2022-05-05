Subscribe

Oldest music store in Sonoma County with 99-year lease isn’t going anywhere

DIANNE REBER HART
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2022, 9:20AM
Updated 1 hour ago

If you go

Stanroy Music Center continues to serve the community with instrument sales, rentals, repairs and a wide range of music lessons – much as it has since 1947.

Location: Stanroy Music Center, at 850 Fourth St., Santa Rosa

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday and major holidays

More information: or visit stanroy.com or 707-545-4827

Back when singers like Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters were topping the Billboard charts, a local music store opened its doors on Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa.

With the combined first names of founders, Stan Goldman and Roy Chilton, Stanroy Music Center became the leading music store in the North Bay — a music center where students could learn to play an instrument and customers could purchase anything from sheet music to shiny brass horns to accessories.

Seventy-five years later, and still on Fourth Street, the business continues to serve the community with instrument sales, rentals, repairs and a wide range of music lessons – much as it has since 1947.

Now in its fourth location, with each move on Fourth Street, Stanroy has a 99-year lease and hopes of remaining a local institution for generations to come. A summertime 75th anniversary celebration is in the works, with a lineup of local bands and musicians.

Through changes of ownership, the advent of the internet and online shopping, through economic downturns, Sonoma County wildfires and a global pandemic, “We’re still here,” said Dustin Heald, 45, the center’s owner.

He was approached nearly 10 years ago by longtime employee Steve Shirrell, 72, about partnering in the business, which was about to be closed for good.

Heald had worked there in the early 2000s before pursuing a career in special effects. Shirrell, who starts his 40th year with the music center in August, couldn’t imagine Santa Rosa without Stanroy Music Center.

He’d accompanied his father to the original store at 622 Fourth St. in the 1950s and remembers purchasing his first 33⅓ — “Midnight in Moscow” by Kenny Ball and His Jazzmen – 60 years ago, back when Stanroy’s sold vinyl records.

Berkeley-based Tupper & Reed, store owner since 1980, sold the business to the pair in 2013. They moved the center in 2014 to a larger, nearly 5,000-square-foot location. An expansion and renovations included upgrades like better lighting, air circulation and storage and 12 studios for lessons in music, music theory and voice.

Last summer Shirrell was “promoted from CEO to employee,” he said, laughing about the transition to Heald taking over the business. Now Shirrell devotes his time to instrument repairs and helping on the sales floor.

He’s proud of the customer loyalty that developed when Goldman and Chilton opened their doors (Chilton left the business shortly after), something that’s continued through the decades.

“Not a week goes by that I don’t get someone saying, ‘Thank you for keeping Stanroy alive,’” Shirrell said.

Community over competition

As the oldest music store in Sonoma County, Stanroy has a following of locals who come in with their kids but recall shopping at the store when they were youngsters, accompanied by their parents – as both Heald and Shirrell did.

Customers can bring in their instruments for maintenance and repairs, to purchase new and used instruments (with consignments available), shop for accessories and talk shop with fellow musicians and a knowledgeable staff. A rental program is available, popular with school kids taking band classes or learning instruments as part of their curriculum.

More than 15 private instructors provide lessons and tutoring at Stanroy’s studios. Beginning students and experienced musicians can take lessons in everything from French horn and the flute to drums and the cello.

Customers won’t find any Celtic harps or accordions on the sales floor, but Stanroy stocks seemingly everything else a musician might need. If they don’t have it, they’ll help find it.

Heald said he and his staff direct customers to nearby music stores for items Stanroy might not have available, but it’s sometimes a challenge.

“We have to talk them into going to one of the other music stores,” he said. “We definitely have loyal customers who will only go to us.”

“In this county we are blessed with some excellent music stores and blessed with a community that supports local business,” Shirrell said. Rather than consider them competitors, “we look at these stores as our satellite stores.” That way, every effort can be made to connect customers with what they’re hoping to find.

“Our job is to serve the people who call us or walk through our front door,” he said.

One stop shop for musicians, more

That personalized attention carries over to the center’s repair shop, where services are available for brass, woodwinds, orchestral strings, guitars, basses and other acoustic folk instruments. And horns – as in car horns.

Gary Meierhenry, who’s been making instrument repairs at Stanroy for 34 years, considers his job “like a paid hobby.” He specializes in brass and woodwinds but is known for his innate ability to fix just about anything.

If you go

Stanroy Music Center continues to serve the community with instrument sales, rentals, repairs and a wide range of music lessons – much as it has since 1947.

Location: Stanroy Music Center, at 850 Fourth St., Santa Rosa

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday and major holidays

More information: or visit stanroy.com or 707-545-4827

“If it’s made out of atoms, Gary can fix it. He’s remarkable,” Shirrell said.

A few customers have unique requests.

“There are so many different instruments that come in,” Meierhenry said. “It varies so much. On rare occasions I’ve had car parts come in.”

Among them, he’s fixed a taillight for a 1906 Packard and an old-time horn for a vintage Ford.

“It’s the place to be for having work done,” Heald said.

He said some repairs are offered free, like putting on new guitar strings for those who’ve purchased them at the store. “Not every repair is something you need to ring up through the cash register, and people really feel good about that. We just try to help people,” he said.

Heald and his staff strive to make newcomers feel as welcome as veteran musicians.

“We’re always dealing with beginners,” he said, “and try to not make them feel inferior. We want to make people feel comfortable asking questions.”

Those efforts are part of the “old-fashioned service that’s always our goal,” he said.

A new wave of eager students

Heald often talks to customers curious about “how hard it is to learn to play an instrument.” He notes that they may be able to learn a few guitar chords in a matter of months, but better be ready for plenty of practice and dedication if they dream about playing anything like the late, great legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen. “They better be prepared for some serious time investment,” he said.

He took guitar lessons at Stanroy when he was 15, so he knows the drill. Guitars have long been popular at the store, with several teachers providing lessons. Bill Decker has taught at the music center for 34 years, guiding electric and acoustic guitar and ukulele students of all ages and skill levels.

He’s had students as young as 5, plus those in their 80s. He works with children to “build up a sense of accomplishment” by starting with melodies and then adding chords. Decker also works with professional guitarists who tour with bands but “get into a rut and want to get better or they get in a bad habit and want to get out of it.”

His students include numerous retirees, both those new to guitar or ukulele as well as those who were sidelined for decades by the demands of careers and raising families.

“You would be surprised how many people are retired and taking guitar lessons. It’s a new wave,” he said. “It’s never too late to start.”

Decker teaches numerous genres. Some want to strum and sing folk songs, others are inspired by the latest rock ’n’ rollers. He provides individual instruction based on goals and abilities. The full-time instructor is grateful to work at Stanroy.

“You can’t work with better people,” he said. “I feel blessed to work with those guys.”

For Heald, heading a small business with a 75-year history is celebratory on numerous levels, from having a dedicated staff and skilled instructors – many of them for decades – to loyal customers who’ve supported the music center through its moves along Fourth Street.

The coronavirus pandemic, with its many challenges – from mandatory shutdowns and supply-chain issues to its impacts on school music programs and instrument rentals – has created “some bumps,” but the venerable music center manages to keep in tune with the changing times.

Through it all, locals “value having something in their community” where they can shop in person, gain information and support a Santa Rosa institution, Heald said.

“There’s a sense of community,” Shirrell said, “that’s not played out in other places.”

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette