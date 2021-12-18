Omicron and holidays unleash scramble for COVID-19 tests across the US

Coronavirus testing was a breeze when J.D. Schroeder traveled to Abu Dhabi and Mexico this fall. Not so much at home in Pennsylvania when he felt sick Wednesday and found out he had been exposed.

The mechanical engineer started looking for an over-the-counter rapid test because the earliest antigen test appointment he could find in his Pittsburgh-area community was almost a week away. Rite Aid would only let him order online. The closest CVS pharmacies were all out of stock. He nabbed the last box at a Walgreen's, which came back positive.

When he traveled to the United Arab Emirates for work last month, he paid roughly $13 for lab tests and got results within two hours. A hotel in Mexico where he vacationed over Thanksgiving had ample rapid testing kits for guests.

"I'm 31 and I'm pretty tech savvy. I can't imagine someone who doesn't have access to a computer or isn't comfortable searching different places to figure this stuff out because it can be confusing," said Schroeder, who is now quarantining at home.

Easy access to coronavirus tests - both rapid at-home kits and PCR tests analyzed in labs - is uneven across the United States as the nation faces the prospect of explosive outbreaks linked to holiday travel and the highly transmissible omicron variant, connected to sharp surges in cases globally. Government officials and public health experts have urged Americans to get tested before they attend big events like holiday parties and gather for Christmas. It's a way to break chains of transmission by nipping outbreaks at the bud, especially in places declining to reinstate mask mandates or social distancing measures.

But some Americans trying to be good pandemic citizens are having a hard time finding tests. Some are turning to Facebook or group chats for leads on which stores still have rapid tests in stock. Some are waiting in their cars for hours for PCR tests. New York City, again emerging as an epicenter with infections skyrocketing, announced plans Thursday to distribute 500,000 at-home tests and expand testing sites as residents report waiting in line for hours to get tested.

Others may decide the hunt is not worth the hassle.

Because the testing system is decentralized and spread out across public and private labs, clinics and providers, there's no clear systemic data on the availability of testing. But health officials and experts say capacity is a problem as demand surges. Daily testing is averaging above 1.5 million a day for the first time since October, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracking.

The vast majority of states and counties report nearly all people tested in their community are still receiving results within three days, according to federal data. But that data doesn't capture those who attempted to find tests and gave up.

Challenges accessing testing are not insurmountable, and Americans can generally find a rapid or PCR test combing through various public and private institutions offering them.

Public health experts warn each hurdle, from the price tag of a rapid test to a several day wait for a PCR test, makes it harder to battle a winter surge. A person with the sniffles who forgoes a rapid test because it's too expensive could end up spreading to others at a holiday party. A college student who tried to find a kit at three pharmacies before giving up could end up infecting a grandmother with a weak immune system at Christmas.

"Testing shouldn't be just the gold ring at the end of an obstacle course," said Adriane Casalotti, chief of public and government affairs at the National Association of County and City Health Officials. "It should be easily accessible, it should be something that doesn't burden or take too much out of your day because that's the only way it becomes routine."

Casalotti said testing capacity is under major strain as exposures to positive cases grow, schools, workplaces and travel destinations require proof of negative test results and government agencies recommend testing before holiday gatherings. Local public health officials often have to decide whether to use their limited staff and resources on shoring up vaccine sites or testing sites, she said.

The Biden administration has taken steps to increase the availability of rapid testing, including streamlining the review process to authorize kits, and ensuring supply of about 200 million for December. But critics say the U.S. has still failed to make tests as readily accessible as they are in other countries such as the United Kingdom and Singapore. President Joe Biden also moved to require insurers reimburse rapid test kit purchases, which typically run about $25 for two tests. But it will not take effect until after the holidays and places the burden on the consumer.