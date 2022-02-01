Omicron hit Southern California much harder than the Bay Area. Here’s why

SAN FRANCISCO — The omicron wave took a much greater toll on Southern California compared to the San Francisco Bay Area, where higher vaccination levels contributed to significantly lower death rates, according to a Los Angeles Times data analysis.

Southern California’s COVID-19 death rate during January was three times worse than the Bay Area’s, the data show. More than 2,400 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Southern California since New Year’s Day, the equivalent of about 11 deaths for every 100,000 residents. In the Bay Area, the death rate was 4 per 100,000 residents, totaling just over 300 deaths.

This is the latest coronavirus wave where, compared to Southern California, the Bay Area has fared relatively better, and local officials this time credit high rates of vaccination and booster shots. Hospitals have also been able to maintain available capacity in San Francisco, while Southern California facilities have reported serious strain.

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, said the differences in deaths “can largely be accounted for by these important differences in percent [of people] vaccinated and boosted. Undoubtedly, other factors contribute, but their impact is likely much less.”

San Francisco’s outlook is so optimistic, the city will ease its COVID-19 mask order on Tuesday for vaccinated gym members and office workers, allowing them to go maskless as long as they are up-to-date on booster shots, if they are eligible.

Being vaccinated and getting boosted are the best protection against severe COVID illness and death, health experts have repeatedly said. Unvaccinated people are 22 times more likely to die than boosted individuals, according to the California Department of Public Health.

“Because of our high vaccine rate, and because of our booster rate, we are not in a situation like other parts of the country that have lower vaccination rates, where there are very high numbers of death, where they’re not able to staff their hospitals adequately,” Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s director of health, said at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 82% of San Franciscans and 84% of Santa Clara County residents are considered fully vaccinated. About half have received a booster shot in each county.

By contrast, in Los Angeles County, 70% of residents are fully vaccinated, and only about one-third have gotten a booster shot.

And 3 million L.A. County residents haven’t received a booster even though they are eligible, said the county’s public health director, Barbara Ferrer.

“Most of those who are fully vaccinated and tragically die had severe co-morbidities, including being immunocompromised, and many had not received their booster dose,” Ferrer said last week.

In a recent blog post, Topol wrote that the poor uptake of boosters in the U.S. “has been frankly pathetic, largely a function of aggressive mis- and dis-information campaigns by anti-vaxxers and the politicization of vaccines (along with masks and other mitigating measures).”

“It is clear to me that some of the pronounced rise in hospitalizations and deaths could have been reduced by an early and aggressive booster campaign,” Topol wrote.

The CDC says the national COVID-19 death toll is about 882,000, with about 2,300 deaths added each day. Topol said that he expects the national death toll to exceed 900,000 within days, and that “it is now inevitable that we’ll soon see that toll rise to more than a million American lost lives, and we know that well over 90% of these deaths were preventable with vaccination.”

Higher vaccination and booster rates also explain the Bay Area’s lower coronavirus case rate in January, said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA epidemiologist and co-author of “Public Health Emergencies.” Southern California’s January coronavirus case rate was 30% higher than the Bay Area’s, according to the L.A. Times’ analysis.

The Bay Area’s numbers reflect “the impressive reductions in death rates that can be achieved through vaccination and where, eligible, boosting,” Kim-Farley said. It’s also likely that Bay Area residents are likelier to wear masks than Southern California residents, Kim-Farley said.

Recent research indicates that increased vaccinations and booster shots could have profoundly blunted the omicron wave in L.A. County.

Modeling estimates from a team at USC studying the omicron wave through mid-January say that L.A. County could have seen 85% fewer infections, and 87% fewer hospital admissions, if everyone eligible had been vaccinated. If everyone eligible had been boosted, there would’ve been 95% fewer coronavirus cases, and 98% fewer hospital admissions.