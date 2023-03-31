On Cesar Chavez’s birthday, farmworkers still see need for improved conditions

Farmworkers and advocates said they are still fighting for improved work conditions and hazard relief, though legally conditions have improved and inroads to culturally relevant healthcare are available in Sonoma County.|
March 30, 2023, 6:54PM
On a rainy day in Santa Rosa, Sandra De Leon recounted the positive changes farmworkers have experienced as a result of the efforts of the late Cesar Chavez, a civil rights leader who, along with fellow labor activist Dolores Huerta, fought to improve conditions for agricultural workers.

“Right now the farmworkers have bathrooms. We have water. They give us clean water, that is provided to us. Shade is provided for us in hot weather,” she said.

Friday marks what would have been Chavez’s 96th birthday and culminates National Farmworker Awareness Week, which is meant to honor the contributions of farmworkers to our nation’s food industry and raise awareness about the issues they still face.

Though conditions have improved and inroads to culturally relevant health care are now available in Sonoma County, local farmworkers such as De Leon and other advocates say they are still fighting for continued improvements, such as protections in the event of a hazardous or disastrous event.

“There are still irregularities because sometimes the shade is very far from where we are working. Same with water. There are times when the water is not as close as we would like," she said.

De Leon is one of roughly 8,500 farmworkers in Sonoma County. Of that amount, more than 400 are current members of the United Farm Workers, the union co-founded by Chavez, which grew from his and others’ efforts during the 1960s.

Currently, four companies have union representation in Sonoma County: Balleto Vineyards, CK Mondavi, St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery and E.& J. Gallo Winery, according to Antonio De Loera-Brust, communications director for United Farm Workers, which is based in Keene, California.

Who was he?

Born on March 31, 1927 outside of Yuma, Arizona to migrant laborers, Chavez grew up on his family’s farm until they lost the property in the Great Depression and had to become migrant farmworkers.

After the 8th grade, Chavez joined his family as a migrant farmworker throughout California.

Critical to understanding Chavez’s work is the passage of the National Labor Relations Act of 1935, which allowed for employees to organize at work nationwide – except for farmworkers, who were excluded from the act. To this day, farmworkers are still not allowed to unionize at a national level.

Starting in 1952, Chavez began to organize other farmworkers and was trained by community organizer Fredd Ross who also established the San Jose chapter of the Community Service Organization, a Latino civil rights organization based in Los Angeles.

Ten years later in Delano, California, Chavez, Huerta and other activists established the National Farm Workers Association, which later became the United Farm Workers of America.

The tactics he and other farmworkers and organizers employed in order to establish protections and legal rights for agricultural workers included weekslong hunger strikes, legal action, boycotts and marches across the state.

Community activist Alicia Sanchez, who is also president of the Board of Directors of Santa Rosa-based KBBF-FM, the nation’s first bilingual Spanish-language radio station, worked as a lawyer alongside Chavez at the UFW in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

“His philosophy was that we were not there to provide services for farmworkers,” she said in a phone interview. She and others who worked at UFW were “servants” of the farmworkers.

“We were the ones that were there to represent them, to do whatever, to be their voice… to make sure we made life better for farmworkers,” she said. “I totally agreed with that belief.”

Some of the group’s most notable actions include a more than four-year grape boycott, a 300-mile march from Delano, California to Sacramento, and playing a significant role in enacting the Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975.

A landmark statute in U.S. labor law it established the right to collective bargaining for farmworkers in California.

This law was passed as a result of Chavez’s work to extend the same protections as workers nationwide, said Julia Montgomery, general counsel with the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, which was established by the act.

The Sacaramento-based agency oversees the investigation of unfair labor practices and violations and also administers the union elections to make sure they’re conducted correctly.

Labor conditions today

Despite improvements to access to restrooms, water stations and legally mandated heat breaks, local farmworkers and activists believe economic conditions could be significantly improved.

“You know, we talk about inclusion, inclusion, inclusion. There has been no economic inclusion for farmworkers. And, I think that is what we're trying to change and fight for right now,” said Zeke Guzman, a Sonoma County farmworker advocate and president of Latino Unidos del Condado de Sonoma.

For the most part, farmworkers in Sonoma County are struggling day to day, Guzman said. Sanchez, who was on the call with Guzman, agreed.

“Today, I got 10 phone calls (from) families that don't know how they can pay the rent,” he said Tuesday during the latest rainstorm to hit the Sonoma County. Rain mean less work for farmworkers, he said.

The county initially provided $300,000 in emergency funds in mid-January to farmworkers to help those who couldn’t work or who experienced other economic setbacks due to the ongoing storms, but the need was so dire, the county had to increase the aid to $1 million.

Despite that assistance program, which was significantly utilized by farmworkers, Guzman said he is worried that many farmworkers continue to struggle to pay rent because they lack protections such as hazard or emergency pay.

De Leon said she is fighting, along with with North Bay Jobs With Justice, for emergency pay. She said she has worked through smoke from nearby wildfires and in large puddles after storms and she doesn’t get paid to work through those dangers.

De Loera-Brust of UFW said he believes the legal changes have saved lives, such as the heat rules in Oregon and Washington. But, he also sees that there is lack of reinforcement of the rules, which presents an ongoing concern.

In September, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2183, which would allow farmworkers to become unionized through a majority sign-on process known as card check, said De Loera-Brust.

UFW was instrumental in advocating for the passage of that bill, which is one of the first major wins for the organization and farmworkers overall.

In the wake of the bill’s passage, Montgomery said ALRB anticipates an increase in elections as the change will streamline the voting process.

Vineyard leadership

Rising costs in the wine industry have made it difficult for some small businesses to hire more workers, said Daisy Robledo, owner of Grape Land Vineyard Management in Santa Rosa.

She employs about 25 workers full-time, though the number changes throughout the year depending on the season.

The former farmworker said her business also leases property and does vineyard development, but she has considered moving out of state because of rising costs associated with maintaining compliance. It impacts how many workers she can hire.

“As a farmer, we have a budget we need to work with,” she said.

She also sees changes in the environment impacting how much people earn, with the most recent rains in this region affecting how much people can work.

“Back in the day, an employee used to make about $1,400 during harvest time. Now, if they make about $400, they're lucky,” she said.

Organizations like Fundación de la Voz de los Viñedos, formerly the Sonoma County Grape Growers Foundation, has a vineyard employee recognition program for outstanding employees, according to its website.

The organization also provides economic support to employees impacted by the recent flooding events, as well as a resiliency fund available for vineyard employees who’ve been impacted by natural disasters.

Calls and emails to the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and Sonoma County Winegrowers were not immediately returned.

Visualizing Chavez’s memory

In Sonoma County, the memory of Cesar Chavez is still alive and remains in tangible ways.

The United Farm Workers maintain an office in Santa Rosa. At Sonoma State University, the César E. Chávez Memorial in the University Library pays homage to his legacy and the legacy of farmworkers internationally.

There’s a mural at Elsie Allen High School that commemorates local leaders Lou Flores, Aurelio Hurtado and George Ortiz of California Human Development, as well as Cesar Chavez.

One of the most apparent public acknowledgments of the farmworker advocate is found in the name of Cesar Chavez Language Academy in Roseland, an area that was and continues to be home to many of Sonoma County’s farmworkers.

Every year, during the last week of March, celebrations and marches acknowledge Chavez’s legacy across the county, however, according to current farmworker advocates, the fight for improved conditions and protections remains an uphill battle.

“We’re constantly having the same conversations that we’ve had, you know, 50 years ago,” Guzman said. But, he and Sanchez, who have both been activists since 1971, agree that today there is less outrage.

As part of his daily morning routine, Guzman recites “Prayer of the Farm Worker’s Struggle,” a prayer written by Chavez.

“Grant me courage to serve others; For in service there is true life,” a part of the prayer reads. The prayer embodies Chavez’s spirit, he said, and it needs to be revived.

