On Dec. 4, a public visitation for late ’Pasta King’ Art Ibleto

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 28, 2020, 8:47PM
The family of Sonoma County “Pasta King” Art Ibleto has scheduled a public visitation in Santa Rosa on Friday, Dec. 4.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. at Eggen & Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced.

Ibleto died Tuesday at his longtime home in Cotati at the age of 94. He’d immigrated to the Petaluma area in 1949 as a 22-year-old veteran of the Italian Resistance to Adolf Hitler and the Axis.

Ibleto founded several businesses and was best known for the pasta that he served for decades at the Sonoma County Fair and at countless catering events.

A grand celebration of his life is envisioned for Oct. 2, 2021, which would have been his 95th birthday.

His family suggests memorial donations to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma 94952.

