Sonoma County releases youth hospitalization data

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19 Sonoma County residents under age 18 have been hospitalized after contracting the novel coronavirus — a half dozen of them with a serious COVID-related condition that leads to the inflammation of various body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain.

During a virtual town hall Wednesday, local health officials said six youth have been hospitalized with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C. All six, as well as the 13 other local youth hospitalized with COVID-19 illness, have been discharged from the hospital, officials said.

County health officials released the information about pediatric hospitalizations as it prepares to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11. This week, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted to recommend a small dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.

Dr. Urmila Shende, the county’s vaccine chief, said further federal approvals are expected next week, and the earliest that local children ages 5 to 11 — about 37,000 in all — could start receiving inoculations would be Nov. 8.

Kathryn Pack, health program manager for the county's epidemiology team, said that throughout the pandemic kids ages 5 to 17 have comprised 15% of the roughly 40,000 official virus infections in Sonoma County. However, this age group makes up 21% of new cases in the past 60 days.

