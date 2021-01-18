On social media, amateur digital sleuths try to help track violent US Capitol rioters

The digital sleuths take to their computers in the moments when they can peel away from their real-world responsibilities — jobs, school, families — with a singular mission: finding the rioters who brought violence to the nation's capital last week.

Behind computer screens on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and as far away as Australia they scour the depths of the internet in search of photos and videos of the insurrection, hoping to identify the most violent protesters, amass digital dossiers on them and pass the evidence on to authorities.

In the days following the Jan. 6 riot, which left five people dead and injured dozens of police officers, some amateur detectives have joined massive crowdsourcing or "open-source intelligence" efforts on social media aimed at piecing together clues that rioters — and journalists — left via live streams, photographs and videos taken at the scene.

They are searching, they say, for justice.

"What really motivated me was the photo of the officer face down being beaten by an American flag," said Donna Lisenby, who has spent hours looking at photos and videos of Capitol rioters in an effort to gather information on the most violent among them.

A self-proclaimed "gray-haired grandma from North Carolina," Lisenby started cobbling together composite images of people she found to be the worst offenders, drawing on her job as an environmental investigator. For her, tracking people she views as seditionists isn't partisan payback. It's an "urgent necessity to save the American democracy."

"This grandmother just believes in the rule of law, and I think people who break the law should be held accountable," the 55-year-old said.

Some amateur sleuths simply amplify the information others have unearthed, using the hashtag #SeditionHunters, among others. More ambitious investigators create collages filled with photos of each violent protester as well as an analysis of the type of gear or clothing that person was wearing and any weaponry they were wielding. The most organized set — like Lisenby — might assign an individual a moniker, such as #Scallops or #BaldEagle, to keep information in one place.

Novice detectives interviewed by The Times said that they perform their work carefully, taking measures aimed at protecting suspects' identities — including not posting someone's name online — while passing information to the FBI and other authorities.

But criminal justice scholars say there is a danger that suspects could be misidentified by other digital investigators, doxxed or otherwise named in harmful, public ways before law enforcement officials can verify an alleged perpetrator's identity.

Reached by The Times, the individual who runs the Twitter account "Sedition Hunters" and declined to give their name for fear of retaliation, said that they advise others not to post names online.

"Online witch hunts can be bad or dangerous, and could lead me to shutting down the site earlier if we can't do this in a way where we are not accidentally doxxing people," the 30-year-old said, adding that they joined the effort to "make things safer than they have been." "I don't see social media as the platform where justice is delivered."

The account isn't attempting to do the work of the FBI or other law enforcement, they added. Rather, its purpose is simply to collect useful, credible information and supply it to the appropriate authorities — much as any anonymous tipster might. What the professionals do with that information is up to them. The account operator often spends eight hours each day tracing protesters, sometimes until midnight.

"If you're explicitly being violent, if you're damaging the building — people who have reached this threshold, I do think they should be jailed or tried and convicted," they said.

In the days since the riot, Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has received tens of thousands of tips about suspected participants, including links to tweets or messages asserting personal knowledge about a specific attendee, said spokesperson Alaina Gertz.

On Jan. 7, the department posted photos of suspected rioters and asked the public for help in identifying them. Within a day, they received about 17,000 tips. Ideally, Gertz said, those who suspect someone of being a person of interest should contact the D.C. police or FBI, but all tips are welcomed.

And some tips have led to arrests, she said. So far, at least 90 people have been arrested in connection with the riot.

"We understand there's social media chatter, but we would verify that someone was involved before making an arrest," she said.

Still, experts in tracking hate groups and extremists caution against the growing trend, and potential dangers, of Americans using social media and other surveillance to publicly target the actions of their fellow citizens.