Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina lawyer charged with murder, admitted in court Thursday morning that he had lied to investigators and stolen from clients, but insisted that he was innocent of the killings. “I didn’t shoot my wife or my son,” he testified in his own defense, a risky move that could determine whether he is acquitted or sent to prison for life.

After denying it for more than 20 months, Murdaugh admitted Thursday that he was at the dog kennels where the killings occurred on the night of the killings, blaming paranoia from his addiction to painkillers for his denials. “I lied about being down there and I’m so sorry that I did,” he said on the stand.

Prosecutors, who began cross-examination Thursday afternoon, will continue to question Murdaugh on Friday.

The prosecution has accused Murdaugh, 54, of fatally shooting his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and his younger son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on the family’s rural hunting estate in June 2021. They say Murdaugh feared he was about to be exposed for stealing millions of dollars from his law firm and clients over many years, and that he carried out the killings to gain sympathy and halt investigations into his finances.

Murdaugh, who has since been charged with embezzling about $8.8 million, has maintained his innocence in the killings. Here are takeaways from Thursday’s testimony:

— Murdaugh confronted the most damning piece of evidence that has surfaced in the trial: a cellphone video taken by Paul Murdaugh about five minutes before prosecutors say the killings took place. It captured the voices of Alex Murdaugh and his wife in the background. Immediately after taking the stand, Murdaugh addressed the revelations of the video, blaming his earlier denials about being at the kennels that night on paranoia from his longtime addiction to painkillers. “Once I lied,” he said, “I continued to lie.”

— Crying on the witness stand, Murdaugh described finding his wife and younger son dead at the kennels. “I saw what y’all have seen pictures of,” he told the jurors, referring to photos of the crime scene. “So bad.”

— He addressed testimony given earlier in the trial by his mother’s caretaker, who said that she saw him walk into his mother’s house with a blue tarp in the days after the killings. Prosecutors have said that they found a blue rain jacket at his mother’s home, while a forensic scientist testified last week that gunshot residue had been identified on the jacket. On Thursday, Murdaugh testified that he had not brought a tarp into his mother’s home in the weeks after the killings and that he had never seen the rain jacket.

— Murdaugh made the case on the stand that he had cooperated with police and that he was intent on vindicating himself through phone and car-tracking data. “That was extremely important to me,” he said. “I knew, since I was the person who found PawPaw and Mags, that I was a suspect,” he said, referencing his slain son and wife by their nicknames.

— He admitted on the stand that he stole money from clients and pocketed a payment that should have been passed along to his law firm. “I’m not quite sure how I let myself get where I got,” Murdaugh said, blaming the issues on longtime opiate dependency that had become so debilitating, he said, that he was draining his bank account to pay for pills. Prosecutors have suggested that Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from accusations of embezzlement and gain sympathy for himself.

— During cross-examination, the lead prosecutor, Creighton Waters, questioned Murdaugh about lying to clients, looking at the jury as he said: “Every single one of these, you had to sit down and look somebody in the eye and convince them that you were on their side when you were not, correct?” Murdaugh admitted that he stole money from many people and was embarrassed by it. “I misled them,” Murdaugh said. “I did wrong.”