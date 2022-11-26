Subscribe

On the anniversary of Ukraine’s famine, parallels to Russia’s strikes

Ukrainians across the country lit candles at 4 p.m. Saturday to mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, which means“death by hunger” in Ukrainian.|
MARC SANTORA AND CASSANDRA VINOGRAD
NEW YORK TIMES
November 26, 2022, 2:21PM

KYIV, Ukraine — When Soviet leader Josef Stalin engineered a famine designed to break the will of Ukrainians opposed to the Kremlin’s farming policies, he turned the grain-rich breadbasket of Europe into a land of starvation, deprivation and death.

Ninety years later, Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned his missile arsenal on civilian infrastructure in an effort to shatter Ukrainian resolve and force Kyiv to bend to his will, leaving millions in darkness and cold, threatening access to clean water and compromising the nation’s health care system.

But when Ukrainians across the country lit candles at 4 p.m. Saturday to mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, which means“death by hunger” in Ukrainian, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that Ukrainians would not allow history to repeat itself.

“Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now — with darkness and cold,” he said. “We cannot be broken. Our fire will not go out. We will conquer death again.”

This time, he said, the world would not be silent.

Zelenskyy was joined by European leaders in the gilded halls of Mariinsky Palace, the ceremonial home of the president of Ukraine that was commissioned by Empress Elizabeth Petrovna of Russia in 1744, to announce a new “grain from Ukraine” initiative, using the potent symbolism of the day to pledge to support nations struggling to feed their people.

“Even as the country struggles with food shortages, devastated farmland and widespread blackouts, we will never forget our role as a responsible global citizen, especially having experienced famine as a nation ourselves,” Zelenskyy said.

At least 20 nations have pledged more than $150 million to fund the effort to deliver 60 Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain to some of the world’s poorest countries next year to feed roughly 1 million people.

That includes Hungary, which has frustrated its NATO allies by remaining friendly with the Kremlin. But on Saturday, Hungarian President Katalin Novak became the country’s highest official to travel to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February — an apparent effort to shed the country’s image as Europe’s weak link in an otherwise united front against Russian aggression.

The visit by Novak came just days before the European Union was scheduled to make a final decision on whether to release billions in frozen funding for Hungary.

She noted that Hungary had “150,000 reasons” to support Ukraine, a reference to the country’s ethnic Hungarian population.

“I am horrified by what is happening in our neighborhood,” she said, noting that Putin’s responsibility for the war was “crystal clear.”

But it was Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte who drew a clear connection between the events of the past and what Morawiecki called the “imperial terror” of this war.

“If we allow Putin to continue, he will become the Stalin of the 21st century,” he said.

Simonyte said that far too few people knew the history of the Holodomor, and that it was the duty of the world’s nations to stop Russia’s “grotesque plans” to commit another genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Leaders and scholars in Eastern and Central Europe have long lamented that the West lacks a full appreciation of the Soviet crimes in the region stretching from Lithuania to Ukraine, a swath of territory that Yale historian Timothy Snyder labeled the “Bloodlands” for the sheer scale of the suffering inflicted on the people there in the 20th century.

That history was also obscured by Soviet rule, which made discussion of the crimes of Stalin — and the Holodomor specifically — taboo. But there is now widespread scholarly agreement that the Holodomor, which spread in Kazakhstan, through southern Russia and across Ukraine, was an orchestrated event designed by Stalin that started in 1932 and ended 22 months later with millions dead.

“Survival was a moral as well as a physical struggle,” Snyder wrote in his groundbreaking book on the period. “The good people died first. Those who refused to steal or to prostitute themselves died. Those who gave food to others died. Those who refused to eat corpses died. Those who refused to kill their fellow man died. Parents who resisted cannibalism died before their children did.”

The United States is among the 17 nations that recognize the Holodomor as an act of genocide, and Zelenskyy urged other nations to follow suit.

Today, with soldiers huddled in freezing trenches, nationwide missile attacks on critical infrastructure, daily shelling tearing apart towns and cities stretching across a 600-mile front line and millions struggling to stay warm, Ukrainian officials sought to use the shared suffering of the past to inspire endurance today — including for those now living under Russian occupation.

Petro Andriushchenko, an exiled adviser to the mayor of the occupied city of Mariupol, said Russian forces destroyed the monument honoring the victims of the Holodomor even as hundreds of people now had to resort to lining up for bread.

“As in the past century, the Russians continue to destroy Ukrainians and destroy them with hunger,” he said.

Amid the hardship, there were glimmers of recovery. For the first time since Russian soldiers blew up much of the infrastructure in the southern Kherson region as they departed two weeks ago, authorities said Saturday that the electricity supply had been restored.

That still left more than 6 million households without power after another deadly barrage of Russian airstrikes this past week that further damaged an already battered national grid. That was down from 12 million Wednesday evening, the day of the strikes, Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has struggled to restore power, as weeks of Russian strikes have degraded its infrastructure, making repairs progressively harder as the destruction piled up. The waves of Russian assaults have left about 40% of Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged or destroyed, officials say — with some sites hit at least five or six times.

The national energy utility, Ukrenergo, said Saturday that the grid could now meet 75% of the country’s consumption needs. In a statement posted on Facebook, it urged Ukrainians to continue conserving energy.

But one could sense tensions rising in the capital, which has been particularly hard hit by the latest wave of blackouts.

Zelenskyy has championed a national drive to create “Points of Invincibility,” thousands of makeshift centers that would provide basic services — electricity, internet, heat, water and more — in the event of prolonged blackouts. But Saturday he expressed some frustration over the pace of getting the sites up and running.

He singled out the capital and its mayor, Vitali Klitschko, in particular, although he did not mention him by name, saying that some of the sites “still need to be improved, to put it mildly.”

“Kyiv residents need more protection,” he said in his nightly address. “I expect quality work from the mayor’s office.” He added, “Please be more serious.” Klitschko did not immediately respond.

