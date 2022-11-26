On the anniversary of Ukraine’s famine, parallels to Russia’s strikes

KYIV, Ukraine — When Soviet leader Josef Stalin engineered a famine designed to break the will of Ukrainians opposed to the Kremlin’s farming policies, he turned the grain-rich breadbasket of Europe into a land of starvation, deprivation and death.

Ninety years later, Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned his missile arsenal on civilian infrastructure in an effort to shatter Ukrainian resolve and force Kyiv to bend to his will, leaving millions in darkness and cold, threatening access to clean water and compromising the nation’s health care system.

But when Ukrainians across the country lit candles at 4 p.m. Saturday to mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, which means“death by hunger” in Ukrainian, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that Ukrainians would not allow history to repeat itself.

“Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now — with darkness and cold,” he said. “We cannot be broken. Our fire will not go out. We will conquer death again.”

This time, he said, the world would not be silent.

Zelenskyy was joined by European leaders in the gilded halls of Mariinsky Palace, the ceremonial home of the president of Ukraine that was commissioned by Empress Elizabeth Petrovna of Russia in 1744, to announce a new “grain from Ukraine” initiative, using the potent symbolism of the day to pledge to support nations struggling to feed their people.

“Even as the country struggles with food shortages, devastated farmland and widespread blackouts, we will never forget our role as a responsible global citizen, especially having experienced famine as a nation ourselves,” Zelenskyy said.

At least 20 nations have pledged more than $150 million to fund the effort to deliver 60 Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain to some of the world’s poorest countries next year to feed roughly 1 million people.

That includes Hungary, which has frustrated its NATO allies by remaining friendly with the Kremlin. But on Saturday, Hungarian President Katalin Novak became the country’s highest official to travel to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February — an apparent effort to shed the country’s image as Europe’s weak link in an otherwise united front against Russian aggression.

The visit by Novak came just days before the European Union was scheduled to make a final decision on whether to release billions in frozen funding for Hungary.

She noted that Hungary had “150,000 reasons” to support Ukraine, a reference to the country’s ethnic Hungarian population.

“I am horrified by what is happening in our neighborhood,” she said, noting that Putin’s responsibility for the war was “crystal clear.”

But it was Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte who drew a clear connection between the events of the past and what Morawiecki called the “imperial terror” of this war.

“If we allow Putin to continue, he will become the Stalin of the 21st century,” he said.

Simonyte said that far too few people knew the history of the Holodomor, and that it was the duty of the world’s nations to stop Russia’s “grotesque plans” to commit another genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Leaders and scholars in Eastern and Central Europe have long lamented that the West lacks a full appreciation of the Soviet crimes in the region stretching from Lithuania to Ukraine, a swath of territory that Yale historian Timothy Snyder labeled the “Bloodlands” for the sheer scale of the suffering inflicted on the people there in the 20th century.

That history was also obscured by Soviet rule, which made discussion of the crimes of Stalin — and the Holodomor specifically — taboo. But there is now widespread scholarly agreement that the Holodomor, which spread in Kazakhstan, through southern Russia and across Ukraine, was an orchestrated event designed by Stalin that started in 1932 and ended 22 months later with millions dead.

“Survival was a moral as well as a physical struggle,” Snyder wrote in his groundbreaking book on the period. “The good people died first. Those who refused to steal or to prostitute themselves died. Those who gave food to others died. Those who refused to eat corpses died. Those who refused to kill their fellow man died. Parents who resisted cannibalism died before their children did.”

The United States is among the 17 nations that recognize the Holodomor as an act of genocide, and Zelenskyy urged other nations to follow suit.

Today, with soldiers huddled in freezing trenches, nationwide missile attacks on critical infrastructure, daily shelling tearing apart towns and cities stretching across a 600-mile front line and millions struggling to stay warm, Ukrainian officials sought to use the shared suffering of the past to inspire endurance today — including for those now living under Russian occupation.