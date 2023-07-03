All that winter rain and spring runoff has a late payoff this summer, and the results are evident in Healdsburg, where a full swimming lagoon reopened for beachgoers late last week, just in time for the July 4 holiday.

The seasonal dam that creates the lagoon is in place this summer for the first time in four years.

For Independence Day revelers looking to score a spot on the sand and a coveted parking spot, the advice is to arrive early Tuesday. Parking is $7. Admission to the beach, where lifeguards are on duty, is free.