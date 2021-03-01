Once again, anti-maskers protest outside a California Trader Joe's

In a repeat of a Valentine's Day protest, a group of anti-maskers with picket signs congregated outside of a Trader Joe's in Santa Cruz to protest the city's mask mandate.

Unlike the organization's earlier February demonstration, in which they stormed into the grocery store and took food from the shelves — while leaving cash at registers for cashiers who refused to serve them — this protest took place almost exclusively outside.

This go-around, a line of Trader Joe's employees guarded the entrances — prohibiting entry for the group of protesters while letting masked customers enter.

Sunday, in fact, was allegedly known as "National Maskless Day," based on fliers hung up by the group around the city, reported the Santa Cruz Sentinel. The group regularly protests outside the city's farmer's market. It also offers "free hugs," according to Lookout Santa Cruz.

The Sentinel also reported that signs held up by the protesters read: "Maskless Lives Matter" and "Enforce Love."

The collective reportedly heckled masked shoppers, with one asking a customer if they were wearing a jockstrap.

Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.

Officers did not cite or arrest any of the protesters, but were at the scene in their vehicles. Santa Cruz police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from SFGATE.

Trader Joe's has experienced a spate of anti-mask protesters throughout the state and elsewhere in the West Coast.

In January, a Fresno Trader Joe's temporarily shuttered after anti-maskers blocked the entrance to the shop. A few weeks later, a manager at a Salem, Oregon branch went viral for intervening after unmasked shoppers demanded to "peacefully shop" inside the premises.

Also, last week, an employee was allegedly fired after asking the company's CEO for more-stringent safety measures for workers.