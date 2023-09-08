Once-homeless former criminal defense attorney finds his ‘calling’ helping those living on Sonoma County streets

On a recent Thursday morning in Petaluma’s Walnut Park, attorney Justin Milligan opened his laptop on top of a Recology garbage bin in front of his audience — the city’s Downtown Streets team, a work program for people experiencing homelessness. As a desk, it would have to do.

The team — a dozen men and women, most in Downtown Streets T-shirts, who spend mornings tidying up Petaluma’s streets — sat back and waited for him to start.

It was 9 a.m.

Some in the group looked weary after a night spent in their vehicles, a shelter or a tent. Others appeared expectant. One woman had a notepad ready. A man put his head down on the picnic table they were arranged around.

Milligan, 55, introduced himself as Legal Aid of Sonoma County’s homelessness prevention attorney.

“My role,” he said, “is to remove legal obstacles to housing.”

He added, “You guys are the experts, so if something I say doesn’t sync with your experience, please let me know.”

As homelessness persists among Sonoma County’s most pressing issues, and governments, nonprofits, activists and the public seek effective, lasting solutions, people who are homeless or on the verge of it have gained another committed ally.

Last year Milligan, a longtime criminal defense attorney who was twice homeless himself, turned away from a job that had once suited him toward one with a new, clear mission that drives him forward.

“I don’t want to see anyone suffer and die on our streets,“ he said.

Over the next hour in Walnut Park, Milligan took questions and absorbed comments about police harassment, seized shopping carts, expunging criminal records and whether it is acceptable to sleep on park benches during the day.

During an exchange about people who are homeless being harassed, he said: “You guys are reminding me to tell you about me. I was homeless for a while in high school and in college. But it was a different time and we weren’t harassed a lot.”

(In a separate interview with The Press Democrat, Milligan who is married and has an adult daughter, explained that during his high school years in Redwood City, his divorced father lost his job and they had to live in a motor home for about a year.

Later, as a Santa Rosa Junior College student, Milligan lived in his car for three months after losing a job because, he said, he had difficulty coping with authority figures.)

With the Downtown Streets team, Milligan let the conversation take a natural course, zigging when it zigged, zagging when it zagged. Housing seemed to be tangential or unrelated to much of the discussion but the attorney plugged along, listening intently, occasionally interjecting.

A man complained bitterly about the array of government and nonprofit programs charged with addressing homelessness.

“We are an industry, plain and simple,” he said. “There's so many people getting a paycheck moving us from place to place, and nothing changes.”

Milligan nodded.

“I do want to say that I work with a lot of people in homelessness services, and I can't think of anybody I talk to on a regular basis who doesn't want to help, but they often are at capacity,” he said.

“I respect that,” a woman called out.

‘People aren’t like that’

Legal Aid of Sonoma County is a nonprofit that works with low-income and otherwise vulnerable clients on legal issues ranging from domestic violence to child and elder abuse to employment and health. Milligan is in the vanguard of the organization’s efforts to keep or get people who are often on society’s precarious margins housed.

His position, funded for one year by a $150,000 State Bar of California grant, is “part of the Legislature’s recognition that legal services are an essential strategy in stabilizing housing and getting people off the street,” said Ronit Rubinoff, the nonprofit’s executive director.

She said she is seeking $50,000 in new funding to keep the position through at least 2024.

Milligan’s “heart” is his biggest asset in the work, Rubinoff said.

“He has an endless well of patience, compassion, and empathy for people who are struggling,” she said. “He treats every person with genuine dignity and respect, including those whom many people shy away from.”

Milligan holds informational sessions, such as the one in Walnut Park, several times a month, in between conferring with existing clients and meeting with other advocates for people who are homeless.