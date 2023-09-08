Once-homeless former criminal defense attorney finds his ‘calling’ helping those living on Sonoma County streets

JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 8, 2023, 7:00AM
On a recent Thursday morning in Petaluma’s Walnut Park, attorney Justin Milligan opened his laptop on top of a Recology garbage bin in front of his audience — the city’s Downtown Streets team, a work program for people experiencing homelessness. As a desk, it would have to do.

The team — a dozen men and women, most in Downtown Streets T-shirts, who spend mornings tidying up Petaluma’s streets — sat back and waited for him to start.

It was 9 a.m.

Some in the group looked weary after a night spent in their vehicles, a shelter or a tent. Others appeared expectant. One woman had a notepad ready. A man put his head down on the picnic table they were arranged around.

Milligan, 55, introduced himself as Legal Aid of Sonoma County’s homelessness prevention attorney.

“My role,” he said, “is to remove legal obstacles to housing.”

He added, “You guys are the experts, so if something I say doesn’t sync with your experience, please let me know.”

“I don’t want to see anyone suffer and die on our streets,“ Justin Milligan

As homelessness persists among Sonoma County’s most pressing issues, and governments, nonprofits, activists and the public seek effective, lasting solutions, people who are homeless or on the verge of it have gained another committed ally.

Last year Milligan, a longtime criminal defense attorney who was twice homeless himself, turned away from a job that had once suited him toward one with a new, clear mission that drives him forward.

“I don’t want to see anyone suffer and die on our streets,“ he said.

Over the next hour in Walnut Park, Milligan took questions and absorbed comments about police harassment, seized shopping carts, expunging criminal records and whether it is acceptable to sleep on park benches during the day.

During an exchange about people who are homeless being harassed, he said: “You guys are reminding me to tell you about me. I was homeless for a while in high school and in college. But it was a different time and we weren’t harassed a lot.”

(In a separate interview with The Press Democrat, Milligan who is married and has an adult daughter, explained that during his high school years in Redwood City, his divorced father lost his job and they had to live in a motor home for about a year.

Later, as a Santa Rosa Junior College student, Milligan lived in his car for three months after losing a job because, he said, he had difficulty coping with authority figures.)

With the Downtown Streets team, Milligan let the conversation take a natural course, zigging when it zigged, zagging when it zagged. Housing seemed to be tangential or unrelated to much of the discussion but the attorney plugged along, listening intently, occasionally interjecting.

A man complained bitterly about the array of government and nonprofit programs charged with addressing homelessness.

“We are an industry, plain and simple,” he said. “There's so many people getting a paycheck moving us from place to place, and nothing changes.”

Milligan nodded.

“I do want to say that I work with a lot of people in homelessness services, and I can't think of anybody I talk to on a regular basis who doesn't want to help, but they often are at capacity,” he said.

“I respect that,” a woman called out.

‘People aren’t like that’

Legal Aid of Sonoma County is a nonprofit that works with low-income and otherwise vulnerable clients on legal issues ranging from domestic violence to child and elder abuse to employment and health. Milligan is in the vanguard of the organization’s efforts to keep or get people who are often on society’s precarious margins housed.

“He has an endless well of patience, compassion, and empathy for people who are struggling,” Legal Aid’s Ronit Rubinoff on Justin Milligan

His position, funded for one year by a $150,000 State Bar of California grant, is “part of the Legislature’s recognition that legal services are an essential strategy in stabilizing housing and getting people off the street,” said Ronit Rubinoff, the nonprofit’s executive director.

She said she is seeking $50,000 in new funding to keep the position through at least 2024.

Milligan’s “heart” is his biggest asset in the work, Rubinoff said.

“He has an endless well of patience, compassion, and empathy for people who are struggling,” she said. “He treats every person with genuine dignity and respect, including those whom many people shy away from.”

Milligan holds informational sessions, such as the one in Walnut Park, several times a month, in between conferring with existing clients and meeting with other advocates for people who are homeless.

“I just got burned out on that kind of law and when I got this job, I knew right away that this is where I was always supposed to be,” Justin Milligan on joining Legal Aid

A criminal defense attorney in Santa Rosa for the 19 previous years, he said he has found his “calling” at Legal Aid.

“I just got burned out on that kind of law and when I got this job, I knew right away that this is where I was always supposed to be,” he said.

As well, he added, as he goes about his work, he carries in his mind and heart the memory of his sister, Reina Milligan, whom he followed into the law. She was an attorney with Indian Legal Services when she was killed in a 2001 car crash in Mendocino County.

“I really know my sister would be so proud of me, and I’m so influenced by her,” Milligan said.

But he has had to adjust his style in this new arena.

“I noticed in this job that people don't have people listening to them a lot, and so when they have an attorney who sits down with them, it's just like all their issues come out,” Milligan said. “I walk up to people and pretty much as soon as they start telling me what the issue is, I know what facts I need, but people aren't like that.

“You can't just be like, ‘OK, just the list of the facts I need.’ So I've learned in this business to be more patient,” he said.

But Milligan also has what his wife describes as a tendency to “barge” into things. While he said he is trying to temper that impulse, it can be useful, say his professional peers.

Alicia Roman is an attorney with California Rural Legal Assistance who works on similar issues. She recalled an instance in fall 2022 when Milligan became involved with a case in which residents of a motor home encampment in west Santa Rosa had sued the city in federal court, saying police were threatening to impound their homes without offering an alternative living arrangement.

Legal Aid was not officially signed on to the case, but Milligan, Roman recalled, went out to the encampment, set himself up in a lawn chair and called into a courthouse Zoom hearing.

“He just sits back, reclines and says: ‘I'm here as a friend of the court,’ Roman said.

”It was a really good and clever way to get what he wanted, which is to speak to the court and basically say why his client was there. And since the residents were (representing themselves at the time) his input was great … they needed that kind of advocacy.“

A full caseload

Milligan, who joined Legal Aid last year, estimates that 60% of his clients are homeless and the others are trying not to end up in that position.

His caseload is full.

He has two eviction cases. Four where he is trying to help clients get public benefits that were denied them. Two upcoming hearings for people getting their vehicles towed. Two housing discrimination cases. A personal injury case. Four cases involving debt that prevents clients from even getting into housing for those who are homeless.

Few of his cases are straightforward.

For example, Milligan said, it took a year to resolve a situation in which a client was stuck with false debt on her credit report after a landlord violated a legal agreement to waive it, ruining her chances of securing housing.

During that time, Deanna Kastl, who had wrestled with homelessness for 20 years off and on, and her daughter bounced between Catholic Charities’ family shelter, motels, and her mother’s senior living apartment complex.

Today, Kastl’s credit report is clear. Since January, she and her daughter have called an affordable housing development in west Santa Rosa home.

“I check my credit every day,” Kastl said happily. She greeted Milligan with a hug on a recent visit.

Also tough, Milligan said, are the cases where he has to intercede before a client gets evicted, a development that generally torpedoes one’s ability to rent another home.

Large corporate landlords are more inflexible, he said, so those cases are much harder.

Smaller landlords, “most of the time … it's like, they're just people,” he said. “They want to get paid, but they don't really want to cause somebody to be homeless.”

One day, Milligan gave a presentation at the Living Room, a Santa Rosa nonprofit serving women who are homeless or at risk of becoming so.

One woman attended the session, and she and Milligan spent 45 minutes discussing her circumstances: Her 6-year-old son is autistic; she writes poetry; her car has 300,000 miles on it; she’d applied for a cash grant from a local nonprofit, and she was hopeful about securing a job as a security guard.

Her most pressing problem: She was behind several months on her rent, said the woman, who asked that her name not be published to protect her child’s privacy.

Her landlord, she said, is “a very good person. He’s really great. He knows my son is on the spectrum and, like, he understands the situation. But also he's pretty worried. Especially the fact that he knows my income. And I'm alone. I'm a single mother. ”

She has told him her plan to get back on her feet, she said.

“He knows you're not just sitting around,” Milligan said.

“Yeah,” the woman said.

“So in a situation like that, sometimes introducing an attorney into it makes things worse,” Milligan said.

Before leaving, he gave the woman his business card and instructions to call him if she needs to, emphasizing that she do that earlier rather than later if problems arose.

‘That sounds like an obstacle'

At the meeting at Walnut Park with the Downtown Streets team, Milligan made one point, in connection to encounters with law enforcement, several times.

“If you believe your rights have been violated, don’t bring it up to the officer,” he said. “Bring it up in court. Generally your power is in court, not on the street.”

Stay calm, Milligan said. Don’t run. Don’t lie. Be polite.

“If ultimately you get arrested, at least you stayed silent and you’ll have your day in court,” he said.

The hour was up and Milligan closed his laptop and said to the group, “I'd like to do this again. It kind of was more like a round table, which I really appreciate.”

As people started to drift away, a woman spoke up, volunteering her dilemma. Her friend, dying in a hospital, had bequeathed her his van. But, she said, the vehicle’s key and paperwork were at a shelter that wouldn’t give her access to them.

The woman cried for a few seconds.

“Is there anything I should know,” she said. “I just became homeless, like a week ago.”

“To me, that sounds like a legal obstacle to housing, because it would be nice for you to have this van that this person gave you,” Milligan replied. He made sure the business card he’d given her had his cellphone number on it.

“Call me,” he said.

A few days later, she did.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay

