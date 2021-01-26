One arrested after Highway 101 pursuit

A Sonoma County man was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision and leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase on Highway 101 Monday morning.

Dexter Blake Jensen, 31, was booked and later released from the Sonoma County Jail on a felony charge of evading and a misdemeanor hit and run charge.

Santa Rosa police first attempted to make contact with Jensen after a caller reported that the driver of a green Jeep Cherokee had driven away after a collision with the caller’s vehicle shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday, a news release said.

The caller said he was following the Jeep driver, and a Santa Rosa police officer intercepted them at the corner of 4th Street and Brookwood Avenue. Jensen did not comply when the officer tried to pull him over, police said, and instead fled further east on 4th Street.

The Jeep continued on at a moderate speed, turning on Rogers Avenue and then heading westbound toward Highway 101. The driver ran multiple red lights before merging onto southbound Highway 101, police said.

California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit near Todd Road, the news release said. They continued southbound to Petaluma Boulevard North, where the driver exited and then re-entered Highway 101, heading northbound.

The driver continued for several miles, sometimes accelerating to more than 80 mph, police said. A CHP plane came in to assist as the vehicle neared Windsor.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies set up spike strips on Highway 101 near both the Shiloh and Central Windsor areas to end the pursuit. The spike strips disabled both of the Jeep’s front wheels, and the driver brought the car to a stop a short time later at the Healdsburg Avenue off-ramp.

After stopping the car, the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot, jumping over a nearby chain link fence, the release said. CHP officers pursued Jensen and were able to apprehend him a short time later, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

The reporting party, identified as the victim of the hit-and-run, was not injured, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.