Subscribe

One dead after head-on collision on Highway 121

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 24, 2020, 10:22AM
Updated 3 hours ago

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning on Highway 121 near Wagner Road.

The crash closed the state highway to traffic in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol. The northbound lane reopened around 11 a.m., and all lanes were reopened by 11:40 a.m.

Few details were available immediately after the crash, which was first reported at 9:06 a.m. Thursday and involved two vehicles. In addition to CHP officers, units from CalFire, Sonoma Valley Fire and Shell-Vista Fire District responded to the scene, according to Redcom.

CHP officer Marc Renspurger said that officers would likely reroute traffic at the Highway 37 interchange with Highway 121 and the point where Highway 116 and Highway 121 meet.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine