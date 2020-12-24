One dead after head-on collision on Highway 121

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Thursday morning on Highway 121 near Wagner Road.

The crash closed the state highway to traffic in both directions, according to the California Highway Patrol. The northbound lane reopened around 11 a.m., and all lanes were reopened by 11:40 a.m.

Few details were available immediately after the crash, which was first reported at 9:06 a.m. Thursday and involved two vehicles. In addition to CHP officers, units from CalFire, Sonoma Valley Fire and Shell-Vista Fire District responded to the scene, according to Redcom.

CHP officer Marc Renspurger said that officers would likely reroute traffic at the Highway 37 interchange with Highway 121 and the point where Highway 116 and Highway 121 meet.

This story will be updated.

