One dead following head-on crash near Guerneville

One person is dead following a head-on crash Wednesday morning near Guerneville, according to authorities.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 25, 2023, 1:23PM
Updated 2 minutes ago

One person is dead following a head-on crash Wednesday morning near Guerneville, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol was dispatched about 10:45 a.m. to the crash scene at River Road and Bonita Avenue, between Guerneville and Rio Nido.

The crash involved a black pickup truck and a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, according to CHP Sgt. Dave Thomas.

Authorities are still working as of 1:30 p.m. to clear the vehicles, which blocked the roadway.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor