One dead following head-on crash near Guerneville
One person is dead following a head-on crash Wednesday morning near Guerneville, according to authorities.
California Highway Patrol was dispatched about 10:45 a.m. to the crash scene at River Road and Bonita Avenue, between Guerneville and Rio Nido.
The crash involved a black pickup truck and a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, according to CHP Sgt. Dave Thomas.
Authorities are still working as of 1:30 p.m. to clear the vehicles, which blocked the roadway.
This story will be updated.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: