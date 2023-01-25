One person is dead following a head-on crash Wednesday morning near Guerneville, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol was dispatched about 10:45 a.m. to the crash scene at River Road and Bonita Avenue, between Guerneville and Rio Nido.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.9890264&lat=38.5074011&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The crash involved a black pickup truck and a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, according to CHP Sgt. Dave Thomas.

Authorities are still working as of 1:30 p.m. to clear the vehicles, which blocked the roadway.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.