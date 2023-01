One person is dead following a head-on crash Wednesday morning near Guerneville, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol was dispatched about 10:45 a.m. to the crash scene at River Road and Bonita Avenue, between Guerneville and Rio Nido.

This device is unable to display framed content. Click here to view this embed.

The crash involved a black pickup truck and a white Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, according to CHP Sgt. Dave Thomas.

Authorities are still working as of 1:30 p.m. to clear the vehicles, which blocked the roadway.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.