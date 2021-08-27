One dead in Calistoga Road crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal, solo-vehicle accident on Calistoga Road near Bodmer Lane on Thursday evening.

CHP officers were called to the scene on Calistoga Road just before 5 p.m. and found an overturned Volkswagen sedan with the driver outside the car.

Officials said it appeared the car had been traveling southbound on Calistoga Road when for some unknown reason it drifted to the right and struck an embankment.

Officials said the car then overturned and careened off the east side of the roadway before it crashed into a tree and went down an embankment, where the driver was ejected. It appears the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was traveling at an unsafe speed for that stretch of roadway, the CHP said.

CHP officials did not release the name of the driver.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the crash are asked to contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400.

