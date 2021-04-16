One dead in head-on crash in western Santa Rosa

One person was killed in a head-on collision on Fulton Road south of Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa, Redcom reported Friday morning.

The crash, first reported at 7:25 a.m., involved a Toyota SUV that reportedly crossed over into the southbound side and struck a tractor-trailer head-on, said Robert Stratton, dispatch provider with Redcom.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, Stratton said. Information on other injuries was not immediately available. In addition to Santa Rosa police, an ambulance with Sonoma Life Support and the Santa Rosa Fire Department also were on scene, Stratton said.

Santa Rosa police in a Nixle alert asked drivers to avoid the area of southbound Fulton Road south of Guerneville Road and to use alternate routes. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the road was entirely closed off to traffic.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

