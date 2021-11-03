One dead in collision southeast of Sebastopol

One person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian along westbound Highway 116 just east of Old Gravenstein Highway Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fatal collision occurred shortly after 2:45 p.m. near Old Gravenstein Highway and Levie Lane, southeast of Sebastopol, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident alert page.

The vehicle involved was still on the scene when CHP officers arrived.

One lane of the highway was blocked as of around 3 p.m.

Check back for updates as details become available.

