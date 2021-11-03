One dead in collision southeast of Sebastopol
One person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian along westbound Highway 116 just east of Old Gravenstein Highway Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The fatal collision occurred shortly after 2:45 p.m. near Old Gravenstein Highway and Levie Lane, southeast of Sebastopol, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident alert page.
The vehicle involved was still on the scene when CHP officers arrived.
One lane of the highway was blocked as of around 3 p.m.
Check back for updates as details become available.
You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.
Emily Wilder
Criminal justice and public safety
Criminal justice is one of the most stirring and consequential systems, both in the North Bay and nationwide. Crime, policing, prosecution and incarceration have ripples that reach many parts of our lives, and these issues are under increasingly powerful microscopes. My goal is to uncover untold stories and understand the unique impacts of criminal justice and public safety on Sonoma County.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: