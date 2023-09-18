One person was killed and another badly injured Sunday in a vehicle crash in west Ukiah, emergency personnel said.

Cal Fire said a car slammed into a tree off Live Oak Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. near the Ukiah Valley Golf Course and Todd Grove Park.

One person in the car suffered major injuries and was taken by REACH helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment, Cal Fire said.

The other person, who had to be cut out of the wreckage, died, emergency personnel said.

No other information was immediately available Sunday.

