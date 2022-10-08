Subscribe

One dead, three wounded in shooting near UC Berkeley campus

SHOMIK MUKHERJEE
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
October 8, 2022, 11:51AM

BERKELEY — One person was killed and three others were wounded in an early-morning shooting Saturday near the UC Berkeley campus, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 1:06 a.m. in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Berkeley Police Department.

Four people were injured and taken to hospitals. UC Berkeley police said in a statement around 10:30 a.m. that one of the shooting victims had died.

None of the victims were UC Berkeley students, authorities said.

Authorities did not announce any arrests or release any suspect information.

The attack was the latest multiple-victim shooting incident in the East Bay over the last two weeks. Six people were injured Sept. 28 when assailants opened fire inside the entrance to a school complex in East Oakland. Two teen brothers were killed in a shooting at an Oct. 1 birthday party at a house in North Oakland.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette