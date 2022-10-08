One dead, three wounded in shooting near UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY — One person was killed and three others were wounded in an early-morning shooting Saturday near the UC Berkeley campus, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 1:06 a.m. in the area of Durant and Telegraph avenues, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Berkeley Police Department.

Four people were injured and taken to hospitals. UC Berkeley police said in a statement around 10:30 a.m. that one of the shooting victims had died.

None of the victims were UC Berkeley students, authorities said.

Authorities did not announce any arrests or release any suspect information.

The attack was the latest multiple-victim shooting incident in the East Bay over the last two weeks. Six people were injured Sept. 28 when assailants opened fire inside the entrance to a school complex in East Oakland. Two teen brothers were killed in a shooting at an Oct. 1 birthday party at a house in North Oakland.