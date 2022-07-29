One person fatally shot by Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies in Geyserville
One person was fatally shot by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning in Geyserville, authorities said.
The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Thomas Road, according to the office’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Juan Valencia.
People should avoid the area, authorities advised.
Further information is not immediately available at this time, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: