Subscribe

One person fatally shot by Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies in Geyserville

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 29, 2022, 11:30AM
Updated 25 minutes ago

One person was fatally shot by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning in Geyserville, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Thomas Road, according to the office’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Juan Valencia.

People should avoid the area, authorities advised.

Further information is not immediately available at this time, he said.

(español abajo) Deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting this morning in the 5600 block of Thomas Road,...

Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Friday, July 29, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Alana Minkler

Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat

The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette