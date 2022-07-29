One person fatally shot by Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies in Geyserville

One person was fatally shot by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning in Geyserville, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Thomas Road, according to the office’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Juan Valencia.

People should avoid the area, authorities advised.

Further information is not immediately available at this time, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

