Woman found dead in Santa Rosa duplex fire

A woman was found dead in a duplex in eastern Santa Rosa where firefighters extinguished a blaze Tuesday night, according to police and fire officials.

The fire at 10 Knolls Lane near Bennett Valley Road was reported at 7:41 p.m., said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins. About 20 fire personnel and four engines responded to the blaze and put it out in about 20 minutes.

The fire was mostly contained to the unit in which firefighters found the 64-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

It’s unclear at this time if the woman died in the fire, officials said. There were no signs of trauma or foul play at the scene, Santa Rosa police said in a Nixle alert. The cause of death is still under investigation.

The fire was likely caused by faulty wiring in the attic space of the duplex, police said. Authorities do not suspect the blaze was set intentionally.

An unconscious dog also was discovered in the burning unit. The animal was revived and taken to an emergency veterinarian.

Fire officials estimate about $100,000 in damage to the building.

