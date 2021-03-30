One injured in barn fire near southwest Santa Rosa

A person was rushed to a hospital with burns after a barn fire in the southwest outskirts of Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported to the Santa Rosa Fire Department just after 1 p.m. at Ludwig Avenue, which is located behind Elsie Allen High School.

Several resources were sent to the scene, as well as a battalion chief and fire investigator, the fire department said.

The person who suffered the burn injuries was taken by ambulance for medical attention, Santa Rosa Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal said. No additional information about the burn victim was available.

A video posted to the Santa Rosa Fire Department’s Twitter feed showed a pair of firefighters prying open the doors of what appeared to be a white barn that was letting off heavy smoke.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

