Subscribe

One injured in Rohnert Park trail shooting

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 14, 2022, 8:35AM
Updated 3 minutes ago

Rohnert Park police urged people to avoid a section of the Copeland Creek Trail on Wednesday morning because of a shooting in the area overnight.

Gunfire on the trail, followed by yelling, was reported to authorities at about 11 p.m., in the area of the Santa Alicia bridge, police said.

Officers went to the area and found somebody “with an injury consistent with being shot,” officials with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in an advisory.

That person was taken to a hospital, but police declined to elaborate on the injury and said they did not know the person’s name or age.

The shooter has not been identified, police said.

Detectives continued to investigate and police asked that people avoid the trail between Seed Farm Drive and Commerce Boulevard.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette