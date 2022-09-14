One injured in Rohnert Park trail shooting

Rohnert Park police urged people to avoid a section of the Copeland Creek Trail on Wednesday morning because of a shooting in the area overnight.

Gunfire on the trail, followed by yelling, was reported to authorities at about 11 p.m., in the area of the Santa Alicia bridge, police said.

Officers went to the area and found somebody “with an injury consistent with being shot,” officials with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in an advisory.

That person was taken to a hospital, but police declined to elaborate on the injury and said they did not know the person’s name or age.

The shooter has not been identified, police said.

Detectives continued to investigate and police asked that people avoid the trail between Seed Farm Drive and Commerce Boulevard.

